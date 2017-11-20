Atlanta - Kabbage Inc., a global financial services, technology and data platform serving small businesses, announced a new $200 million asset-backed revolving credit facility with Credit Suisse, a global financial institution.

The new facility diversifies Kabbage's funding sources, enables the company to scale faster, and establishes another committed source of capital to propel future growth. The new facility will allow Kabbage to serve more and larger small businesses as it expands into higher lines-of-credit with longer terms tailored to the needs of its customers. This marks the first credit-facility transaction for Kabbage rated by DBRS, Inc., one of the top globalrating agencies. The top two classes of the multi-class transaction earned investment-grade ratings of 'A' and 'BBB' and are collateralized entirely with assets originated through Kabbage's fully-automated underwriting technology.

Serving more than 125,000 small business customers to-date



