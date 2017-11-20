

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - All American troops stationed in Japan have been banned from drinking alcohol after a local resident was killed when his vehicle was struck by a truck being driven by a U. S. service member. The incident took place in Naha in Okinawa island Sunday morning.



The driver of a mini truck, in his sixties, was confirmed dead after being taken to a hospital, local Kyodo news agency reported. The US military said 'alcohol may have been a factor'.



Japanese police said the marine was found to have consumed three times over the legal blood alcohol limit. The US military did not disclose the identity of the serviceman, who is said to be in his twenties.



Reports quoting police said he is under arrest charged with negligent driving resulting in death.



In a statement issued within hours of the accident, US Forces, Japan said US service members in Okinawa were restricted to base and to their residences. Until further notice, alcohol consumption is prohibited. This includes in residences and public locations such as bars and clubs, and hotels.



Also, US. service members on mainland Japan were prohibited from purchasing or consuming alcohol, on or off base.



US Commanders across Japan have been required to immediately lead mandatory training to address 'responsible alcohol use, risk management and acceptable behavior'. All military members and U.S. government civilians in Japan were asked to attend the training.



Japan is hosting a number of U. S. military bases where more than 50,000 troops are deployed, half of them being stationed in the southernmost Okinawa prefecture.



Okinawans have long been critical of the US military presence on their island and crimes committed by US troops there, including rape and drunken driving.



