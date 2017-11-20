Members of the Scientific Advisory Board are recognized infectious diseases, microbiology and next-generation sequencing experts. The Scientific Advisory Board will advise PathoQuest in its Research and Development efforts in metagenomics applied to infectious diseases diagnostics.

PathoQuest, a life sciences leader focused on improving pathogen identification in biological samples, today announced the creation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) which includes the following five internationally recognized experts:

Marc Eloit, DVM, PhD, Institut Pasteur, PathoQuest founder, Professor of Virology and former head of the Virology Unit at the Veterinary School of Maisons-Alfort, France

Institut Pasteur, PathoQuest founder, Professor of Virology and former head of the Virology Unit at the Veterinary School of Maisons-Alfort, France Frederic Laurent, PharmD, PhD, Professor of Microbiology at Hospices Civils de Lyon France

Professor of Microbiology at Hospices Civils de Lyon France Olivier Lortholary, MD, PhD, Professor and Chair of the Department of Infectious and Tropical Diseases at Hôpital Necker-Enfants Malades, Paris, France

Professor and Chair of the Department of Infectious and Tropical Diseases at Hôpital Necker-Enfants Malades, Paris, France Robin Patel, MD , D(ABMM), FIDSA, F(AAM), Chair, Division of Clinical Microbiology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester MN, United States

, D(ABMM), FIDSA, F(AAM), Chair, Division of Clinical Microbiology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester MN, United States Etienne Ruppé, PharmD, PhD, Assistant Professor at the Hôpital Bichat, Paris, France

The Scientific Advisory Board will advise PathoQuest on the highest medical value applications for the company's next-generation-sequencing-based metagenomic infectious disease diagnostic technology, starting with iDTECT Blood.

"We are pleased to welcome these internationally renowned scientists and physicians to PathoQuest's SAB," said Pascale Beurdeley, PhD, PathoQuest's Chief Scientific Officer. "Creating the SAB represents another important step forward for the company. Its members bring a wealth of experience across molecular testing and clinical infectious diseases which will be essential to guide us in prioritizing and driving forward our unique testing platform and clinical development programs."

For more information about the SAB members, see: www.pathoquest.com/sab

About PathoQuest

Greater Pathogen Detection for Better Decisions

PathoQuest, a spin out of Institut Pasteur, is a life sciences company offering a game changing metagenomics approach to improving pathogen detection in biological samples. PathoQuest's technology combines a Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) platform and a proprietary sample preparation process which is applicable to several types of samples with a proprietary pathogen genome sequence database and automated analysis pipeline.

PathoQuest has developed iDTECT Blood Test, the first and only clinical CE IVD metagenomic test in infectious disease. Using a single blood sample, the test provides clinicians and microbiologists with an improved method for detecting and identifying pathogens, particularly for immunocompromised patients with suspected infections. This new molecular diagnostic test is designed with the objective to improve antibiotic stewardship and lead to better patient care through precision medicine.

Based on the company's technological platform, PathoQuest also offers biopharmaceutical companies a disruptive approach to secure production of biologics like vaccines and recombinant proteins. PathoQuest's solution is currently being utilized by several major biopharma companies.

To learn more about PathoQuest, visit www.pathoquest.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171120005093/en/

Contacts:

PathoQuest

Christine Dangles, +33 (0) 170 821 790

Corporate Communications

contact@pathoquest.com