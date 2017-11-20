LONDON, 2017-11-20 13:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Mirror Created By Holition has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Customer Innovation category in the Retail Week Awards. After winning the 2017 Retail Week Tech Award for best In-Store CX Initiative of the Year for the first of Charlotte's Magic Mirrors in London's Westfield Mall, the creative point of sale has gone global.



Breaking boundaries in retail, Charlotte's Magic Mirror, produced by Holition for Charlotte Tilbury, educates users through user-focused augmented reality technology. Addressing critical pain points in consumer journeys (i.e. lack of product knowledge, product suitability, and makeup try-on logistics), the Magic Mirror informs customers during discovery, prolonging dwelling and interaction in-store.



Each full view touchscreen Magic Mirror showcases the mastery of Charlotte's artistry, enabling customers to virtually try on each one of Charlotte's famous 10 Makeup Looks. All the looks are simulated using Holition's highly advanced FACE by HolitionTM software and take into account the customer's skin colour and tones, thereby achieving a perfect natural blend and hyper-realistic rendering. The full range of products are available for try on including foundation, blusher, eye shadow, eyeliner, mascara, lipliner, lipstick and contouring techniques.



The overall experience prompted consumers to share usable data with the brand, book one-to-one appointments with make up artists, and connect with the brand on a new playful level, all of which proved the concept is scaleable worldwide.



Based on the successes of the Westfield Magic Mirrors, installs have taken place in Covent Garden in London, in Doha, Kuwait City (in the world's largest Charlotte Tilbury location), and will be introduced to the market in Dubai in 2018.



Charlotte's Magic Mirror may turn from finalist to winner during the 2018 Retail Week Awards ceremony on Thursday, the 22 March 2018, and until then, it will continue to personalise the Charlotte Tilbury makeup experience for consumers worldwide.



About Holition: Part think tank part digital studio, Holition is a combinatory innovation agency of scientists, film-makers, mathematicians, UX designers, and other curious minds. Holition designs the interactions of today by engineering the insight of tomorrow.



