Litecoin News UpdateOn Monday, Litecoin prices extended their rally to 19% as more money flowed into the cryptocurrency market. Total investment in the sector rose above $239.0 billion, which is vastly higher than most analysts thought was possible at this point in the year.This helped lift the Litecoin to USD exchange from $68.87 to $71.73 in the last 24 hours, an increase of 4.16%. At the same time, the Litecoin to Bitcoin rate grew 1.41%.Part of the reason was that LTC trading volumes exploded from $174.06 million to $243.06 million. The surge in.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...