

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The political situation in Germany is closely watched by the investors. The failure of the talks to form a coalition in Germany will be a challenge to Angela Merkel and might lead the country to a fresh election. The political turmoil in Zimbabwe is continuing with an imminent resignation of President Robert Mugabe.



Earlier signs from the Futures market is pointing to a fairly lower opening for Wall Street. Asian shares closed mixed, while European shares are gaining slightly.



As of 6.15 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 10 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 1.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 1 points.



U.S. stocks closed modestly lower on Friday. The Dow slid 100.12 points or 0.4 percent to 23,358.24, the Nasdaq dipped 10.50 points or 0.2 percent to 6,782.79 and the S&P 500 fell 6.79 points or 0.3 percent to 2,578.85.



On the economic front, the Conference Board's Leading Indicators for October will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking for growth consensus of 0.6 percent, compared to a decline of 0.2 percent in the prior month.



Six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



In the corporate sector, Genentech of Roche Group announced a positive result for the Phase III Haven 3 study evaluating Hemlibra in adults and adolescents with hemophilia without inhibitors to factor VIII. The study met primary end points and statistically and clinically meaningful reduction in the number of treated bleeds.



Asian stocks closed mixed. Chinese shares reversed early losses to end higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 9.49 points or 0.28 percent to 3,392.40. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 61.27 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 29,260.31.



Japanese shares fell as the yen strengthened and data showed Japanese export growth weakened unexpectedly in October. The Nikkei average fell 135 points or 0.60 percent to 22,261.76 while the broader Topix index closed 0.23 percent lower at 1,759.65.



Australian shares fell slightly. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slid 11.60 points or 0.19 percent to 5,945.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 10.30 points or 0.17 percent at 6,028.



European shares are trading broadly higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 15.61 points or 0.29 percent. DAX of Germany is climbing 26.10 points or 0.20 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 0.16 points, while Swiss Market Index is progressing 67.20 points or 0.73 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, the index that covers 50 stocks from 11 Eurozone countries: Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, is up 0.20 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX