Via Developments Plc - Clarification on Announcement

20 November 2017

Via Developments PLC

("Via' or "the Company')

Clarification on Announcement

The announcement released by Via Developments Plc on 20 November 2017 at 11:31, stated in error ISDX CORPORATE ADVISER.

The Board wishes to clarity that the announcement should read "NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER'.

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

