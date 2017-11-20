Via Developments Plc - Clarification on Announcement

20 November 2017
Via Developments PLC
("Via' or "the Company')
Clarification on Announcement
The announcement released by Via Developments Plc on 20 November 2017 at 11:31, stated in error ISDX CORPORATE ADVISER.
The Board wishes to clarity that the announcement should read "NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER'.
The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:
Via Developments Plc
24 Queen Street
Manchester
M2 5HX
Telephone: +44 161 850 2633
http://www.vdplc.com/
NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott -Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com
49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA