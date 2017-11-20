sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
20.11.2017 | 13:13
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Via Developments Plc - Clarification on Announcement

20 November 2017

Via Developments PLC
("Via' or "the Company')

Clarification on Announcement

The announcement released by Via Developments Plc on 20 November 2017 at 11:31, stated in error ISDX CORPORATE ADVISER.

The Board wishes to clarity that the announcement should read "NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER'.

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:
Via Developments Plc
24 Queen Street
Manchester
M2 5HX
Telephone: +44 161 850 2633
http://www.vdplc.com/

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott -Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA


© 2017 PR Newswire