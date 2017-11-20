Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: This Healthcare REIT has a Dividend Yield of 4.85%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on November 21, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE: LTC) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on November 21, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on November 20, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

Dividend Declared

On October 02, 2017, LTC Properties announced that it had declared a monthly cash dividend on its common stock for the fourth quarter of 2017. The Company declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share per month for November 2017, payable on November 30, 2017, to stockholders of record on November 22, 2017.

LTC Properties' indicated dividend represents a yield of 4.85%, which is substantially above the average dividend yield of 3.72% for the financial sector. The Company has raised dividend for five consecutive years.

Dividend Insights

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 74.3%, which indicates that the Company distributes approximately $0.74 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, LTC Properties is forecasted to report earnings of $2.19 for the next year compared to its annualized dividend of $2.28. One of the primary reasons for the difference between earnings and annualized dividend is that LTC Properties is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) which is structured by law to distribute at least 90% of earnings. Moreover, since REITs generate income from owning portfolios of investment real estate, they are likely to have higher depreciation charges.

Since depreciation is a non-cash charge, it does not directly impact the ability of dividend the companies can distribute. For this reason, Fund from Operations (FFO) is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization to earnings and subtracting any gains on sales which then provides a better picture of any company's profitability and capacity to pay and to sustain dividends. For instances, on November 09, 2017, LTC Properties reported that net income available to common stockholders was $20.5 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for Q3 2017 compared to $22.3 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for Q3 2016. On the other hand, the Company's FFO increased to $30.1 million Q3 2017, up from $29.7 million for Q3 2016 period. LTC Properties' FFO per diluted common share was $0.76 for the quarters ended September 30, 2017, and 2016. The Company's FFO number indicates that LTC Properties should be able to comfortably payout the required dividend amount.

As of September 30, 2017, LTC Properties had 3.84 million of cash and cash equivalents. For the nine months of 2017, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities totaled $76.13 million compared to $79.65 million in the year-ago same period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a REIT that invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including mezzanine lending. The Company's portfolio currently includes more than 200 assisted living communities, memory care communities and post-acute/skilled nursing centers, located in 30 states with more than 30 regional and national operating partners.

Stock Performance

On Friday, November 17, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $46.62, dropping 1.29% from its previous closing price of $47.23. A total volume of 395.74 thousand shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 193.94 thousand shares. LTC Properties' stock price advanced 5.07% in the previous twelve months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 20.99 and has a dividend yield of 4.89%. At Friday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $1.87 billion.

