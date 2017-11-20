Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Rush Enterprises' Revenue Jumped 14.7%; EPS Rocketed 94.6%

Research Desk Line-up: Cars.com Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Rush Enterprises reported gross revenues of $1.26 billion, reflecting a 14.7% growth, compared to gross revenues of $1.10 billion reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $1.21 billion of sales.

Rush Enterprises recorded gross profit of $220.05 million for Q3 2017 versus $181.32 million for Q3 2016. Aftermarket products and services accounted for approximately 62.9% of the Company's total gross profits in the reported quarter, driven by continued activity in the energy and construction sectors as well as increasing activity from over-the-road fleet customers, and by the successful execution of certain strategic initiatives designed to increase aftermarket sales and gross profits. The aftermarket growth combined with efficient expense management resulted in a quarterly absorption ratio of 120.9%.

The Company's operating income soared 76% for the reported quarter, totaling $48.44 million compared to $27.59 million in the year-ago same period.

For Q3 2017, Rush Enterprises' net income totaled $29.8 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to net income of $14.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, in Q3 2016. The Company's earnings results smashed past Wall Street's expectation of $0.48 per share.

Rush Enterprises' Segment Results

During Q3 2017, the Parts, service, and body shop revenues were $375.8 million, up 11.7% compared to $336.5 million in Q3 2016. The Company's revenue from new and used commercial vehicle sales totaled $819.03 million versus $698.84 million in the year-earlier comparable quarter.

During Q3 2017, Rush Enterprises delivered 3,647 new heavy-duty trucks, 2,828 new medium-duty commercial vehicles, 447 new light-duty commercial vehicles, and 1,743 used commercial vehicles, compared to 3,024 new heavy-duty trucks, 2,469 new medium-duty commercial vehicles, 523 new light-duty commercial vehicles, and 1,795 used commercial vehicles during Q3 2016.

The Company's US Class 8 retail sales were 51,574 units in Q3 2017, up 11% on a y-o-y basis, according to ACT Research. The Company's Class 8 sales outpaced the industry in the reported quarter, increasing 20.6% on a y-o-y basis and accounting for 7.1% of the US Class 8 truck market.

For Q3 2017, the Class 4-7 medium-duty sales increased 14.5% to 2,830 units on y-o-y basis, accounting for 4.6% of the total US market. US Class 4-7 retail sales were 61,538 units in the reported quarter, up approximately 9.0% compared to the year-ago same period.

Cash Position

During Q3 2017, Rush Enterprises repurchased $1.2 million of its common stock and ended the quarter with $127.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of $4.1 million from June 30, 2017.

For the twelve months ended September 30, 2017, Rush Enterprises' net cash provided by operations totaled $304.73 million, resulting in a free cash flow of $128.55 million and adjusted free cash flow of $86.82 million.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Friday, November 17, 2017, Rush Enterprises' stock was slightly down 0.62%, ending the trading session at $48.35. A total volume of 225.37 thousand shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 193.26 thousand shares. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 21.76% in the last three months, 32.14% in the past six months, and 75.12% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock soared 51.57% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 25.06 and currently has a market cap of $1.94 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily