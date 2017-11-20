Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Silicon Labs Posted Record Revenues for Q3 FY17; Bottom-Line Beat Estimates

Research Desk Line-up: Skyworks Solutions Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

Silicon Labs reported third-quarter fiscal 2017 revenue at $198.72 million compared to $178.08 million recorded at the end of Q3 FY16, resulting in an increase of 11.59% on a y-o-y basis. Good revenue growth is a result of Company's good product positioning in IoT, infrastructure, green energy, and data communications markets, through which it generates 70% of the Company's revenue. Silicon Labs' revenue number topped analysts' estimates of $196.2 million.

The Company's unit volumes for the current quarter increased by 25.1% and average selling prices decreased by 11.1% on a y-o-y basis.

For Q3 FY17, Silicon Labs' cost of revenues amounted to $82.15 million compared to $69.88 million, resulting in a 17.56% y-o-y change. The Company's gross margin amounted to $116.57 million in the current quarter in comparison with $108.20 million in Q3 FY16, reporting a 7.74% change. Operating expenses amounted to $91.61 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $86.47 million in Q3 FY16, accounting for a 5.94% increase y-o-y.

Silicon Labs' operating income totaled $24.97 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $21.73 million in Q3 FY16, thereby reporting a 14.89% change on a y-o-y basis.

The Company's net income decreased from $20.02 million in Q3 FY16 to $19.95 million in Q3 FY17, reporting a 0.34% change on a y-o-y basis. Silicon Labs' diluted EPS decreased by 2.13% from $0.47 in Q3 FY16 to $0.46 in Q3 FY17. Its non-GAAP measure earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs resulted into $0.90 per share, topping analysts' estimate of $0.81 per share.

Silicon Labs' Segment Details

Silicon Labs has four segments, namely: Internet of Things (IoT), Broadcast, Infrastructure, and Access.

During Q3 FY17, the revenue for the IoT segment increased by 22.58% from $81.5 million in Q3 FY16 to $99.90 million in Q3 FY17, due to increased demand for the Company's wireless products.

The Broadcast Segment reported revenues of $43.00 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $40.70 million in Q3 FY16 y-o-y, thereby reporting a 5.65% increase, which was attributable to increased demand for the Company's automotive and consumer products.

The Infrastructure segment recorded revenues of $38.90 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $38.40 million Q3 FY16, reflecting growth of 1.30%, due to increased demand for the Company's isolation products and decreased demand for the Company's timing products.

The Access segment reported revenues of $16.90 million in the current quarter compared to $17.50 million in Q3 FY16, thereby reporting a decrease of 3.43% a y-o-y basis. Lower revenues for this segment are attributable to decreased demand for the Company's VoIP products.

Balance Sheet

Silicon Labs had cash and cash equivalents of $236.46 million as on September 30, 2017, compared to $141.11 million as on December 31, 2016. Accounts receivables amounted to $76.19 million in the current quarter compared to $74.40 million in Q4 FY16. Inventories amounted to $72.90 million in Q3 FY17, in comparison with $59.58 million in Q4 FY16.

Accounts payable amounted to $38.86 million for Q3 FY17 compared to $39.58 million in Q4 FY16.

Cash Matters

Silicon Labs reported cash and cash equivalents of $236.46 million as on September 30, 2017, compared to $148.20 million as on October 01, 2016. The cash flow from operating activities amounted to $141.37 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $106.62 million in Q4 FY16.

In the current quarter, the Company reported 35 days sales outstanding (DSO) and 80 days of inventory (DOI).

Outlook

Silicon Labs expects EPS in the range of $0.83 to $0.89 and revenues between $195 million to $201 million for Q4 FY17. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company expects gross margin to be at 58.5%, operating expenses to be around $73.5 million, effective tax rate to be at 11.00%. It also anticipates capital expenditures to be between $14 million to $16 million for fiscal 2017.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Friday, November 17, 2017, Silicon Labs' stock was marginally up 0.05%, ending the trading session at $92.20. A total volume of 180.64 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price soared 27.52% in the last three months, 24.76% in the past six months, and 38.65% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock skyrocketed 41.85% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 55.11 and currently has a market cap of $3.92 billion.

