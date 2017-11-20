Welland, Ontario and Sunrise, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2017) - EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV: EHT) ("EHT") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent to form a Joint Venture ("JV") with Custom Complex Structures ("CCS"), a subsidiary of CampCorp USA. The JV Agreement will combine EHT's proprietary ENERTEC Fire Retardant Structural Insulated Panel technology ("FRSIP"), including the ENERTEC embedded solar panels, with CCS's modular house manufacturing in Sunrise, Arizona.

The JV will see EHT and CCS work together in the South Western United States, as well as Western Canada, for marketing, sales and manufacturing of EHT's ENERTEC modular housing system with integrated embedded solar roofs. This is especially important in the California market where all new houses (and significant renovations) to be built after January 1, 2020 must be Zero Net Energy (ZNE) compliant. A ZNE compliant house in California, under Title 24 regulations, must generate (on-site) as much energy as it consumes. To achieve this, builders must deploy solar panels, geothermal heating or other forms of renewable energy as well as ultra-high efficiency insulation. The ultra-light, durable ENERTEC embedded solar roof panels ideally meet and exceed this requirement.

CCS operates its manufacturing facility in Sunrise, Arizona, which can employee a workforce up to 140 personnel and has produced over 700 modular units, delivered across the South Western United States. With an established sales force, clear market position, advanced manufacturing capability and a good understanding of the potential, the parties anticipate creating considerable growth opportunities.

Following execution of a definitive agreement, EHT will have successfully secured manufacturing capability in the United States in addition to its Welland, Ontario and West African production facilities. While the ENERTEC wall panels would be produced in proximity to the customer, the embedded solar component of the ENERTEC roof sections will continue to be produced in the Welland facility and delivered to the appropriate regional manufacturing facility for integration.

John Gamble, CEO of EHT, commented that "this is a strategic joint venture intended to open market access for the ENERTEC products by partnering with established, reputable market participants. Among all the recognized opportunities in the South Western United States and Western Canada, the California market stands out. That market is set to undergo a complete evolution in its housing industry with the ZNE policy being implemented. EHT will now be positioned to capitalize on this market potential which is projected to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars by 2020." Mr. Gamble further noted that "the support of an experienced external sales force, focussed within the North American market, is of great benefit to our organization which is internally focussed on the West African market at this time."

United States housing sales topped $611 Billion USD in the most recent year. The modular/prefabricated structure segment of the industry accounts for 3% of this market. For each additional 1% of market share that the modular/prefabricated structure segment gains, an increase of over $6 Billion would be realized. ENERTEC products are suited to support that target growth across every relevant North American market.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable.