Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market 2016-2024 - Effectiveness of Herbs in Preventing and Treating Various Health Conditions, the Fundamental Growth Driver

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Herbal Supplements and Remedies in US$ by the following Product Segments:

Ginkgo Biloba

Garlic

Ginseng

Echinacea

St. John's Wort

Soy

Aloe Vera

Specialty Herbs

Multi-Herbs

Other Herbal Supplements

Arizona Natural Products ( USA )

) ARKOPHARMA Laboratories Company Limited ( France )

) Bio-Botanica, Inc. ( USA )

) Bionorica SE ( Germany )

) Blackmores Ltd. ( Australia )

) Gaia Herbs, LLC ( USA )

) Glanbia plc ( Ireland )

) Herb Pharm , LLC ( USA )

, LLC ( ) Herbalife International of America, Inc. ( USA )

) Hevert Arzneimittel GmbH & Co KG ( Germany )

) Himalaya Drug Company ( India )

) i-Health, Inc. ( USA )

) Indfrag Ltd. ( India )

) Jemo-pharm A/S ( Denmark )

) Natures Aid Ltd. (UK)

Nature's Answer ( USA )

) Nature's Bounty, Inc. ( USA )

) Solgar Inc. ( USA )

) Sundown Naturals ( USA )

) NaturaLife Asia Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. ( USA )

) Nature's Way Products, Inc. ( USA )

) New Chapter, Inc. ( USA )

) Nutraceutical International Corporation ( USA )

) Pharma Nord ApS ( Denmark )

( ) Pharmavite LLC ( USA )

) Potter's Herbals (UK)

PuraPharm Corporation Limited ( Hong Kong )

) Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Ricola AG ( Switzerland )

) Schaper & Brmmer GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Herbal Supplements and Remedies: Enabling Effective Maintenance of General Health the Natural Way

Effectiveness of Herbs in Preventing and Treating Various Health Conditions: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Herbal Supplements for Specific Medical Conditions

Allergies

Arthritis

Depression/Mood Disorders

Occasional Constipation

Common Cold

Sleeping Disorders

Efficacy in Long-Term Management of Certain Disorders

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets Dominate, While Developing Countries Spearhead Growth



2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Losing Appeal of Chemical Remedies and Growing Consumer Interest in Herbal Medicine and Supplements Drive Healthy Market Growth

Natural Garlic Herbal Supplements for a Healthy Heart

Antimicrobial Action

Sprouted Garlic for Healthy Lifestyle

Anti-Cancer Properties

Prevention of Heart Diseases, Atherosclerosis, and Diabetes

The Immune Booster for AIDS

Ginkgo Biloba for Treating Blood Disorders and Memory Disorders

Vinpocetine: The New Ginkgo

Rising Adulteration Remain a Major Concern

Trending Herbal Ginkgo Supplements

Echinacea: Widely Known for Immune Stimulating Properties

Efficacy of Echinacea for Various Health Conditions

St. John's Wort for Depression and Mood Disorders

Efficacy of St. John's Wort for Various Health Conditions

Ginseng: The Age Old Ingredient in Various Medicinal Preparations

Ginseng Varieties Cultivation by Region

Ginseng Supplements for Energy Boost

Unique Healthcare Needs of Women Propel Demand for Various Herbal Supplements

Transition from Product-Driven to a Health-Driven Nature of Herbal Supplements Benefit Market Expansion

Ayurvedic Supplements Go Mainstream

Focus on Disease Prevention than Treatment Boosts Adoption

Increasing Focus on Weight Management Spurs Demand for Herbs that Aid Weight Loss

Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on Weight Management

Ginger and Turmeric: Wonder Herbal Ingredients with Impressive Health Benefits

Ginger Relieves Motion Sickness and Sea Sickness

Ginger: Helpful in Nausea Treatment

Turmeric Gain Notable Attention as Medical Remedy

Soy and Aloe Vera: Niche, yet Hugely Popular Herbal Supplements

Health Benefits of Soy

Some of the Major Benefits of Aloe Vera to the Human Body

External and Internal Applications of Aloe

Some Health Benefits of Aloe Vera Juice

Rhodiola, Milk Thistle, Feverfew, and Saw Palmetto Gain Prominence in Various Remedies

Rhodiola Herb Supplement Reduce Stress and Fatigue

Milk Thistle for Liver Detoxification

Feverfew Herbal Supplement for Enhancing Digestive Health

Saw Palmetto Herbal Supplement for Prostate Health

Consumer Attitudes Vacillate with Conflicting Research Results

Herbal Supplement Usage in Dentistry Surges amid Concerns

Internet Emerges as an Effective Sales Channel

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Longer Life Expectancy

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Aging Population

Rising Disposable Incomes

India & China: Important Potential Future Markets

Key Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects for Herbal Medicines and Supplements

Some Notable Herbal Supplement Bans

Ephedra

Chaparral

Penntroyal

Kava Products

Herbal Remedies Endangering Wild Plant Species

Ensuring the Sustainability of Medicinal Plants: Need of the Hour

Combining Prescription Drugs with Herbal Supplements can Cause Harm

St. John's Wort Interactions with Select Pharmaceutical Drugs

Supplements Heighten Risk of Fatal Drug Interactions among Heart Patients

Herbal Supplements May Increase the Risk of Breast Cancer

Impact of Herbal Supplements on Patients Undergoing Plastic Surgery

Herbal Remedies & Arthritis Patients



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Herbal Supplements: A Prelude

Herbal Supplements Preparation

Administration of Herbal Supplements

Herbal Drug Standardization

Stability Testing

Pharmacovigilance

Regulatory Environment

History

Rise and Fall in American Herbalism

Oriental and Ayurvedic Influences

Product Segments Review

Ginkgo Biloba

Oldest Living Tree Species

Dosage

Precautions

Garlic

Spice of Life!

Nutritional Value of Raw Garlic (per 100 grams)

Some of Garlic-Based Herbal Offerings

Ginseng (Panax)

Echinacea

The American Cone Flower

St. John's Wort

Soy

Aloe Vera

Multi-Herbs

Specialty Herbs

Black Cohosh

Green Tea

Milk Thistle

Schisandra

Valerian

Yohimbe

Saw Palmetto

Bilberry

Boswellia Serrata

Centella Asiatica (Gotu Kola)

Chrysantheumun Parthenum (Feverfew)

Dandelion Root (Taraxacum Radix)

Dong Quai (Angelica Sinensis)

Ephedra

Eucalyptus

Figwort (Scrophularia Nodosa)

Grape Seed Extract

Hops

Hydrastis Canadensis (Goldenseal)

Licorice

M. Recutita, C. Nobile (Chamomile)

Marigold (Calendula Officinalis)

Poke Root (Phytolacca Decandra)

Pygeum Africanum (Pygeum)

Rehmannia Glutinosa

S. Canadensis (Elderberry)

Scutellaria Baicalensis (Scullcap)

Trifolium Pratense (Red Clover)

Trigonella Foenum-Graecum (Fenugreek)

Urtica Dioica (Nettle)

Yellow Dock (Rumex crispus)

Other Herbal Supplements

Alfalfa

Arctium Lappa (Burdock)

Astragalus Membranaceus (Evening Primrose)

Bupleurum Falcatum

Capsicum Annum (Capsaicin)

Cayanne

Cinnamon

Crataegus Oxycanthus (Hawthorn)

Kava

Cat's Claw



Nature's Way Introduces Turmerich

Himalaya to Introduce Innovative Herbal Drugs for Cancer

AZO Unveils Bladder Control & Weight Management Products

Ozone Ayurvedics Introduces ITIS Plus Care Eye Drops

Simplee Aloe Unveils Organic Aloe Vera Juice Supplement

Hilton Herbs to Introduce New Range of Supplements

ApaxBrands Unveils USDA-Certified Organic Supplement Line

Future Pharm Introduces New Turmeric Supplement

Himalaya Unveils HiOwna Momz

Vitacost Unveils Organic Tea Line

Natures Aid Introduces New Multi-Vitamins & Minerals Range

Natures Aid Unveils 100% Natural lnulin Powder

Natures Aid Introduces New Kidz Range

Nutra Ingredients-USA Unveils CardiaSlim

Astron Introduces Healing Herbs Cough Syrup

Natures Aid Unveils MigraEeze



Glanbia to Take Over Two Companies

Thornton & Ross Takes Over Natures Aid

MEGA Lifesciences to Take Over BiO-LiFE Marketing

Natures Aid Spirulina Capsules Receives Organic Certification



