Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market 2016-2024 - Effectiveness of Herbs in Preventing and Treating Various Health Conditions, the Fundamental Growth Driver

The "Herbal Supplements and Remedies - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Herbal Supplements and Remedies in US$ by the following Product Segments:
- Ginkgo Biloba
- Garlic
- Ginseng
- Echinacea
- St. John's Wort
- Soy
- Aloe Vera
- Specialty Herbs
- Multi-Herbs
- Other Herbal Supplements
The report profiles 109 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Arizona Natural Products (USA)
- ARKOPHARMA Laboratories Company Limited (France)
- Bio-Botanica, Inc. (USA)
- Bionorica SE (Germany)
- Blackmores Ltd. (Australia)
- Gaia Herbs, LLC (USA)
- Glanbia plc (Ireland)
- Herb Pharm, LLC (USA)
- Herbalife International of America, Inc. (USA)
- Hevert Arzneimittel GmbH & Co KG (Germany)
- Himalaya Drug Company (India)
- i-Health, Inc. (USA)
- Indfrag Ltd. (India)
- Jemo-pharm A/S (Denmark)
- Natures Aid Ltd. (UK)
- Nature's Answer (USA)
- Nature's Bounty, Inc. (USA)
- Solgar Inc. (USA)
- Sundown Naturals (USA)
- NaturaLife Asia Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (USA)
- Nature's Way Products, Inc. (USA)
- New Chapter, Inc. (USA)
- Nutraceutical International Corporation (USA)
- Pharma Nord ApS (Denmark)
- Pharmavite LLC (USA)
- Potter's Herbals (UK)
- PuraPharm Corporation Limited (Hong Kong)
- Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Ricola AG (Switzerland)
- Schaper & Brmmer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Herbal Supplements and Remedies: Enabling Effective Maintenance of General Health the Natural Way
Effectiveness of Herbs in Preventing and Treating Various Health Conditions: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Herbal Supplements for Specific Medical Conditions
Allergies
Arthritis
Depression/Mood Disorders
Occasional Constipation
Common Cold
Sleeping Disorders
Efficacy in Long-Term Management of Certain Disorders
Global Market Outlook
Developed Markets Dominate, While Developing Countries Spearhead Growth
2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Losing Appeal of Chemical Remedies and Growing Consumer Interest in Herbal Medicine and Supplements Drive Healthy Market Growth
Natural Garlic Herbal Supplements for a Healthy Heart
Antimicrobial Action
Sprouted Garlic for Healthy Lifestyle
Anti-Cancer Properties
Prevention of Heart Diseases, Atherosclerosis, and Diabetes
The Immune Booster for AIDS
Ginkgo Biloba for Treating Blood Disorders and Memory Disorders
Vinpocetine: The New Ginkgo
Rising Adulteration Remain a Major Concern
Trending Herbal Ginkgo Supplements
Echinacea: Widely Known for Immune Stimulating Properties
Efficacy of Echinacea for Various Health Conditions
St. John's Wort for Depression and Mood Disorders
Efficacy of St. John's Wort for Various Health Conditions
Ginseng: The Age Old Ingredient in Various Medicinal Preparations
Ginseng Varieties Cultivation by Region
Ginseng Supplements for Energy Boost
Unique Healthcare Needs of Women Propel Demand for Various Herbal Supplements
Transition from Product-Driven to a Health-Driven Nature of Herbal Supplements Benefit Market Expansion
Ayurvedic Supplements Go Mainstream
Focus on Disease Prevention than Treatment Boosts Adoption
Increasing Focus on Weight Management Spurs Demand for Herbs that Aid Weight Loss
Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on Weight Management
Ginger and Turmeric: Wonder Herbal Ingredients with Impressive Health Benefits
Ginger Relieves Motion Sickness and Sea Sickness
Ginger: Helpful in Nausea Treatment
Turmeric Gain Notable Attention as Medical Remedy
Soy and Aloe Vera: Niche, yet Hugely Popular Herbal Supplements
Health Benefits of Soy
Some of the Major Benefits of Aloe Vera to the Human Body
External and Internal Applications of Aloe
Some Health Benefits of Aloe Vera Juice
Rhodiola, Milk Thistle, Feverfew, and Saw Palmetto Gain Prominence in Various Remedies
Rhodiola Herb Supplement Reduce Stress and Fatigue
Milk Thistle for Liver Detoxification
Feverfew Herbal Supplement for Enhancing Digestive Health
Saw Palmetto Herbal Supplement for Prostate Health
Consumer Attitudes Vacillate with Conflicting Research Results
Herbal Supplement Usage in Dentistry Surges amid Concerns
Internet Emerges as an Effective Sales Channel
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Longer Life Expectancy
Exponential Increase in Urban Population
Aging Population
Rising Disposable Incomes
India & China: Important Potential Future Markets
Key Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects for Herbal Medicines and Supplements
Some Notable Herbal Supplement Bans
Ephedra
Chaparral
Penntroyal
Kava Products
Herbal Remedies Endangering Wild Plant Species
Ensuring the Sustainability of Medicinal Plants: Need of the Hour
Combining Prescription Drugs with Herbal Supplements can Cause Harm
St. John's Wort Interactions with Select Pharmaceutical Drugs
Supplements Heighten Risk of Fatal Drug Interactions among Heart Patients
Herbal Supplements May Increase the Risk of Breast Cancer
Impact of Herbal Supplements on Patients Undergoing Plastic Surgery
Herbal Remedies & Arthritis Patients
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Herbal Supplements: A Prelude
Herbal Supplements Preparation
Administration of Herbal Supplements
Herbal Drug Standardization
Stability Testing
Pharmacovigilance
Regulatory Environment
History
Rise and Fall in American Herbalism
Oriental and Ayurvedic Influences
Product Segments Review
Ginkgo Biloba
Oldest Living Tree Species
Dosage
Precautions
Garlic
Spice of Life!
Nutritional Value of Raw Garlic (per 100 grams)
Some of Garlic-Based Herbal Offerings
Ginseng (Panax)
Echinacea
The American Cone Flower
St. John's Wort
Soy
Aloe Vera
Multi-Herbs
Specialty Herbs
Black Cohosh
Green Tea
Milk Thistle
Schisandra
Valerian
Yohimbe
Saw Palmetto
Bilberry
Boswellia Serrata
Centella Asiatica (Gotu Kola)
Chrysantheumun Parthenum (Feverfew)
Dandelion Root (Taraxacum Radix)
Dong Quai (Angelica Sinensis)
Ephedra
Eucalyptus
Figwort (Scrophularia Nodosa)
Grape Seed Extract
Hops
Hydrastis Canadensis (Goldenseal)
Licorice
M. Recutita, C. Nobile (Chamomile)
Marigold (Calendula Officinalis)
Poke Root (Phytolacca Decandra)
Pygeum Africanum (Pygeum)
Rehmannia Glutinosa
S. Canadensis (Elderberry)
Scutellaria Baicalensis (Scullcap)
Trifolium Pratense (Red Clover)
Trigonella Foenum-Graecum (Fenugreek)
Urtica Dioica (Nettle)
Yellow Dock (Rumex crispus)
Other Herbal Supplements
Alfalfa
Arctium Lappa (Burdock)
Astragalus Membranaceus (Evening Primrose)
Bupleurum Falcatum
Capsicum Annum (Capsaicin)
Cayanne
Cinnamon
Crataegus Oxycanthus (Hawthorn)
Kava
Cat's Claw
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS
Nature's Way Introduces Turmerich
Himalaya to Introduce Innovative Herbal Drugs for Cancer
AZO Unveils Bladder Control & Weight Management Products
Ozone Ayurvedics Introduces ITIS Plus Care Eye Drops
Simplee Aloe Unveils Organic Aloe Vera Juice Supplement
Hilton Herbs to Introduce New Range of Supplements
ApaxBrands Unveils USDA-Certified Organic Supplement Line
Future Pharm Introduces New Turmeric Supplement
Himalaya Unveils HiOwna Momz
Vitacost Unveils Organic Tea Line
Natures Aid Introduces New Multi-Vitamins & Minerals Range
Natures Aid Unveils 100% Natural lnulin Powder
Natures Aid Introduces New Kidz Range
Nutra Ingredients-USA Unveils CardiaSlim
Astron Introduces Healing Herbs Cough Syrup
Natures Aid Unveils MigraEeze
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Glanbia to Take Over Two Companies
Thornton & Ross Takes Over Natures Aid
MEGA Lifesciences to Take Over BiO-LiFE Marketing
Natures Aid Spirulina Capsules Receives Organic Certification
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 109 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 116)
- The United States (57)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (18)
- France (1)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (12)
- Rest of Europe (4)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (34)
