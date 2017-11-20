Global Silo Bags Market: Increasing Demand for Silo Bags for Grain Storage - Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Maximum food produced for human consumption is wasted during production, post-harvest handling, and during storage. However, development and availability of post-harvest storage solutions such as silo bags have solved the food waste problem during storage to some extent. With the increasing use of silo bags, manufacturers are also focusing on integrating sensors in silo bags that can provide real-time information on the temperature, humidity level, and other information that is vital to keep grains in a good quality. Governments of various countries are also taking initiatives to minimize food wastage and maintain grain quality during storage. Various loss reduction programs are also helping farmers to store grains for a long time.

However, steel silos are able to keep the grains safer as compared to the normal silo bags. Moreover, unitary capacity offered by silo bags is also limited. Hence, these factors are expected to affect the growth of theglobal silo bags market.

Global Silo Bags Market to Witness Robust Growth during the Forecast Period 2017-2026

According to the latest report compiled by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global silo bags market is expected to witness robust growth. The market is projected to register 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2026. It is also projected to bring in US$ 693.2 million revenue by the end of 2026.

The global silo bags market is segmented on the basis of length type, material type, by application, and region. By length type, segmentation includes 60 meters, 75 meters, and 90 meters. Among these length types, 75 meters of silo bags are expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period 2017-2026. On the basis of material type, the market segments include Polypropylene (PP) and Polyethylene (PE). Polyethylene (PE) is expected to emerge as the most preferred material type in the global silo bags market for the forecast period 2017-2026.

In the terms of application, silo bags are expected to be largely used for grain storage during the forecast period 2017-2026. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among these, North America is expected to remain dominant in the global silo bags market during the forecast period 2017-2026.

Rising Demand for Silo Bags for Storing Grains

The demand for silo bags for storage of grains is constantly rising. Hence, with the increasing demand, manufacturers are offering silo bags in various shapes and size as per the requirement. Moreover, innovative technologies are also resulting in the production of technologically advanced and water-proof silo bags. Meanwhile, initiatives by the government in various countries is also contributing to the shift from normal grain storage bags to silo bags, thereby increasing the storing time of the grain.

Various leading market players are also increasingly investing in the research and development of silo bags using an eco-friendly raw material, increasing storage capacity, and grain storage time. They are also focusing on providing low-cost silo bags. The sensors and mobile application are also being developed to monitor the condition of grains during drying and storing to avoid any wastage.

