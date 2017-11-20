Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Brink's Co.'s Revenue Grew 12%; Adjusted EPS Surged 22%

Research Desk Line-up: Mistras Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended September 30, 2017, Brink's revenues increased 12% or 16% on an organic basis to $849.5 million from $755.8 million in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Brink's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 19.9% to $112.2 million from $93.6 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin increased 80 basis points to 13.2% of revenue from 12.4% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Brink's operating income increased 11% to $66.4 million from $59.7 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating income increased 21% to $76.4 million from $63.0 million in the third quarter of 2016. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted operating margin increased 60 basis points to 9.2% of revenue from 8.6% of revenue in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, Brink's net income decreased 19% to $19.9 million from $24.5 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS decreased 21% to $0.38 from $0.48 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, Brink's adjusted net income increased 25% to $42.9 million on a y-o-y basis from $34.3 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 22% to $0.83 on a y-o-y basis from $0.68 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.75.

Brink's Segment Details

North America - During Q3 FY17, North America segment's revenue increased 6.6% to $316.5 million from $297.0 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin increased 230 basis points to 5.3% of revenue from 3.0% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

South America - During Q3 FY17, the South America segment's revenue increased 32.5% to $247.4 million from $186.7 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin increased 60 basis points to 19.3% of revenue from 18.7% of revenue in Q3 FY16. The increase was due to strong organic growth in Argentina, and improved performance in Brazil and Colombia.

Rest of World - During Q3 FY17, the Rest of World segment's revenue increased 5.4% to $264.8 million from $251.2 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin decreased 50 basis points to 12.6% of revenue from 13.1% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Brink's cash and cash equivalents increased 31.8% to $241.8 million from $183.5 million on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's debt increased 69.2% to $750 million from $443.2 million in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivable increased 20.8% to $605.2 million from $501.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 12.3% to $156.5 million from $139.3 million in Q4 FY16.

During FY17, the Company's YTD cash provided by operating activities increased 103.9% to $116.2 million from $57.0 million in the same period last year.

On October 17, 2017, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.15 per common share, payable on December 01, 2017, to shareholders of record on November 13, 2017.

During FY17, the Company's YTD commitment on acquisition was $370 million on six acquisitions, including the pending acquisition of Temis in France.

Outlook

For FY17, Brink's expects revenue to be $3.30 billion and diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.05 to $2.15. The Company estimates adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $3.00 to $3.10 for fiscal 2017.

Stock Performance

On Friday, November 17, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $78.75, climbing 1.09% from its previous closing price of $77.90. A total volume of 406.62 thousand shares have exchanged hands. Brink's stock price soared 4.79% in the last three months, 28.99% in the past six months, and 83.78% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have skyrocketed 90.91%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 48.67 and has a dividend yield of 0.76%. At Friday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $3.93 billion.

