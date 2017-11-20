Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: This Asset Management Company Announced a Special Dividend of $1.00 Per Share; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on November 21, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on November 21, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on November 20, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Today, PRO-TD covers ex-dividend news on CNS. Get our free coverage by signing up at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CNS

Dividend Declared

On November 08, 2017, Cohen & Steers announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for Q4 2017 in the amount of $0.28 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 13, 2017, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 22, 2017. Additionally, the Company's Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend in the amount of $1.00 per share of common stock. The special dividend will also be payable on December 13, 2017, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 22, 2017.

Cohen & Steers' indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.54% compared to the average dividend yield of 3.72% for the Financial sector. The Company has raised dividend for five years in a row.

Dividend Insights

Cohen & Steers has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4%, which indicates that the Company spends approximately $0.54 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Cohen & Steers is forecasted to report earnings of $2.30 for the next year, which is more than double the Company's annualized dividend of $1.12 per share.

As of September 30, 2017, Cohen & Steers' cash, cash equivalents, and seed investments were $261 million. As of September 30, 2017, the Company's stockholders' equity was $309 million, and Cohen & Steers had no debt. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Cohen & Steers

On November 08, 2017, Cohen & Steers reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $61.59 billion as of October 31, 2017, an increase of $66 million from September 30, 2017 AUM of $61.52 billion. The increase in AUM was attributable to net inflows of $199 million and market appreciation of $177 million, partially offset by distributions of $310 million.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities and natural resource equities as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Seattle.

Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers' share price finished last Friday's trading session at $44.73, slightly advancing 0.47%. A total volume of 62.52 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price soared 14.11% in the last three months, 14.66% in the past six months, and 30.95% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock skyrocketed 33.13% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 21.42 and have a dividend yield of 2.50%. The stock currently has a market cap of $2.06 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily