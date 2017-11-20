Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Biohaven Pharma Completed Enrollment in First of Two Pivotal Phase-3 Clinical Trials of Rimegepant for Acute Treatment of Migraine

Research Desk Line-up: Immunomedics Post Earnings Coverage

Phase-3 Clinical Trials for Evaluating Safety of 75mg of Rimegepant

The Company is conducting two double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase-3 clinical trials to evaluate the efficacy and safety of 75mg of rimegepant for the acute treatment of migraine. The co-primary endpoints of the studies are freedom from pain at two hours post-dosing and freedom from the patient's most bothersome symptom at two hours post-dosing. Additionally, Biohaven is also pursuing the development of its third generation CGRP-receptor antagonist, BHV-3500, for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine.

Rimegepant Believed to have Potential to be the Best-in-Class Acute Treatment for Migraine

Vlad Coric, M.D., CEO at Biohaven, stated that the Company has focused on advancing small molecule calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP)-receptor antagonists in convenient and easy to use oral or intranasal formulations for patients to control migraines when and where a debilitating attack hits. Biohaven intends to give patients the means to control their migraines in their own hands, tablets comprise the vast majority of migraine therapy prescriptions reflecting patient preference while nasal formulations provide rapid, non-invasive treatment. Based upon the Phase-2 data, the Company's lead candidate, Rimegepant, is believed to have the potential to be a best-in-class and first-in-class treatment option for the acute treatment of migraine.

Endpoints of Phase-2b Clinical Trial

In a previously completed Phase-2b clinical trial, the 75mg dose of Rimegepant was observed to have achieved a statistically significant improvement compared to placebo at two hours post-dosing on all four key migraine symptoms: pain, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia. Rimegepant-treated patients also experienced durable efficacy, achieving statistically higher rates of pain freedom at 24 and 48 hours post-dosing compared to placebo. Durability of treatment response is an important unmet need not fulfilled by current treatment options.

What is Migraine?

Migraine is an inherited tendency to have headaches with sensory disturbance. It is an instability in the way the brain deals with incoming sensory information, and that instability can become influenced by physiological changes like sleep, exercise, and hunger. The main feature is a painful headache, other symptoms include disturbed vision, sensitivity to light, sound and smells, feeling sick, and vomiting.

About Rimegepant

Rimegepant, Biohaven's lead product candidate, is an orally available, selective and potent small molecule CGRP-receptor antagonist being developed for the acute treatment of migraine. It is one of only two small molecule CGRP-receptor antagonists in late stage clinical development.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd

Founded in 2013, Biohaven is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. The Company's lead development programs include multiple compounds across its CGRP receptor antagonist and glutamate modulation platforms. Biohaven is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Friday, November 17, 2017, Biohaven Pharma's stock slightly advanced 0.99%, ending the trading session at $25.61. A total volume of 169.95 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price surged 22.54% in the past six months. Moreover, the stock soared 46.34% since the start of the year. The stock currently has a market cap of $913.51 million.

