Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services Markets 2016-2024 - OEM Vendors Implement Strategic Initiatives to Solidify Market Position

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Medical Imaging Equipment Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Medical Imaging Equipment Services in US$ by the following Segments:
- OEM
- Other Service Providers
The report profiles 35 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Agfa HealthCare NV (Belgium)
- Althea Group (Italy)
- Aramark Corporation (USA)
- BC Technical, Inc. (USA)
- Esaote S.p.A (Italy)
- Fonar Corporation (USA)
- GE Healthcare (USA)
- Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)
- Hologic, Inc. (USA)
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Medical Equipment Solutions and Applications Sagl (Switzerland)
- Samsung Medison Co., Ltd. (Korea)
- Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)
- Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
- Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market: A Primer
Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Substantial Opportunities
Key Benefits Offered Enhance Market Prospects
Market Outlook
Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
Developing Economies Extend Significant Potential
Increase in Number of Hospitals & Clinics Infuses Momentum
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
OEM Vendors Dominate the Market
OEMs Consolidate Market Share at ISO's Expense
Complexity in Equipment Favors OEMs
OEMs Rely on Multi-Vendor Service to Widen Client Base
OEM Vendors Implement Strategic Initiatives to Solidify Market Position
Non-OEM Vendors Find Little Space to Thrive in the Market
Aged and Outdated Equipment
An Opportunity for Third Party Service Providers
Third Party Service Contracts
High Cost Savings
Portfolio Expansion Remains the Key Strategy
M&A: A Novel Approach to Expand Portfolio
Select M&A Deals in the Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market (2013-2017)
Full Coverage or Part Policies
The Tussle Continues
Preventive Maintenance Critical in Time and Materials Service
Remote Services
An Additional Benefit to Make the Switch
Online Applications to become More Common
Potential for Services in Mobile Medical Imaging Equipment
Refurbished Equipment Fueling Services Market
Demographic Factors Favor Growth
Evolving Role of In-House Service Departments: A Concern
Reimbursement Policies Affect Market Prospects
Stable or Falling Repair Rates Influence Revenue Growth
3. MEDICAL IMAGING EQUIPMENT SERVICES: AN OVERVIEW
Introduction
Types of Services
Site Planning, Installation & Training
Repair Services
Maintenance Services
Preventive & Corrective Maintenance
Electrical Safety Checks
Software Upgrade
Other Services
Types of Vendors
OEMs
Other Service Providers
4. AN OUTLINE OF GLOBAL MEDICAL IMAGING EQUIPMENT MARKET
Imaging Equipment: A Critical Segment in the Healthcare Technologies Sector
List of Modalities by Type
Advanced Modalities and Basic Modalities
Key Trends in the Global Medical Imaging Market
Growing Need for Medical Diagnostic Equipment, Outside Western World
Healthcare Providers Seeking Newer Cost-Effective Methods
Cost Related Issue of Electronic Technology Used for Diagnostic Purposes
Upgradation of Existing Imaging Equipment
Competitive Landscape in Imaging Medical Equipment Market
Imaging Equipment
A Brief Overview
X-Ray
Computed Tomography System (CT Scanner)
Ultrasound
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
Nuclear Medicine
Gamma Camera
PET
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Hitachi Establishes Hitachi Healthcare America Corporation
Royal Philips Snaps Up Spectranetics
Toshiba Medical Systems to Rename Itself as Canon Medical Systems
Resilience Capital Partners Establishes Innovatus Imaging
GE Healthcare Inaugurates Repair Operations Center in Wisconsin
Jordan Health Products Rebrands Itself as Avante Health Solutions
Quality Medical Opens New Service Center in Georgia
Health Management Company of America Acquires Radwell
Vital Images Acquires Karos Health
RTI Electronics Collaborates with BC Group International
BBS Medical Partners with Imaging First
Transtate Equipment Collaborates with Jordan Health Products
FUJIFILM Forms Strategic Alliance with Renovo Solutions
Varex Imaging Acquires Medical Imaging Business of PerkinElmer
Siemens Healthcare Rebrands itself as Siemens Healthineers
GE Healthcare to Relocate Corporate Headquarters to Chicago
HMCA Acquires Turnkey Services of New York, TK2 Equipment, and Yonkers Diagnostic
Hitachi to Acquire Majority Stake in Kurt & Kurt
Hitachi to Acquire Mitsubishi's X Radiation Therapy Equipment Business
Higa Acquires Majority Stake in Biomedicale
Siemens Healthineers Snaps Up NEO New Oncology
Philips Spins Off Lighting Division to Focus On Healthcare Business
Jordan Health Products Acquires Pacific Medical
Jordan Health Products Snaps Up Oncology Services International
Toshiba Medical Systems Acquires Medical Imaging NI
CapMed Takes Over Lighthouse Medical Imaging
Canon Acquires Toshiba Medical Systems
Royal Philips Snaps Up Volcano
BC Technical Takes Over Legacy Medical Imaging
BC Technical Takes Over MagnaServ Enterprises
HRH and GE Launch Managed Equipment Service
BC Technical Takes Over Ohio Valley Systems
Pantheon Acquires IBSL
MESA Group Acquires Sigil
BC Technical Takes Over Atlas Medical Technologies
Richardson Electronics to Acquire IMES
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Agfa HealthCare NV (Belgium)
Althea Group (Italy)
Medical Equipment Solutions and Applications Sagl (Switzerland)
Aramark Corporation (USA)
BC Technical, Inc. (USA)
Esaote S.p.A (Italy)
Fonar Corporation (USA)
GE Healthcare (USA)
Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)
Hologic, Inc. (USA)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)
Samsung Medison Co., Ltd. (Korea)
Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)
Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 35 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 46)
- The United States (27)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (13)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (8)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rscfk4/medical_imaging
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716