Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services Markets 2016-2024 - OEM Vendors Implement Strategic Initiatives to Solidify Market Position

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Medical Imaging Equipment Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Medical Imaging Equipment Services in US$ by the following Segments:

OEM

Other Service Providers

The report profiles 35 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Agfa HealthCare NV ( Belgium )

) Althea Group ( Italy )

) Aramark Corporation ( USA )

) BC Technical, Inc. ( USA )

) Esaote S.p.A ( Italy )

) Fonar Corporation ( USA )

) GE Healthcare ( USA )

) Hitachi Ltd. ( Japan )

) Hologic, Inc. ( USA )

) Koninklijke Philips N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Medical Equipment Solutions and Applications Sagl ( Switzerland )

) Samsung Medison Co., Ltd. (Korea)

Shimadzu Corporation ( Japan )

) Siemens Healthineers ( Germany )

) Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market: A Primer

Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Substantial Opportunities

Key Benefits Offered Enhance Market Prospects

Market Outlook

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

Developing Economies Extend Significant Potential

Increase in Number of Hospitals & Clinics Infuses Momentum



2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

OEM Vendors Dominate the Market

OEMs Consolidate Market Share at ISO's Expense

Complexity in Equipment Favors OEMs

OEMs Rely on Multi-Vendor Service to Widen Client Base

OEM Vendors Implement Strategic Initiatives to Solidify Market Position

Non-OEM Vendors Find Little Space to Thrive in the Market

Aged and Outdated Equipment

An Opportunity for Third Party Service Providers

Third Party Service Contracts

High Cost Savings

Portfolio Expansion Remains the Key Strategy

M&A: A Novel Approach to Expand Portfolio

Select M&A Deals in the Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market (2013-2017)

Full Coverage or Part Policies

The Tussle Continues

Preventive Maintenance Critical in Time and Materials Service

Remote Services

An Additional Benefit to Make the Switch

Online Applications to become More Common

Potential for Services in Mobile Medical Imaging Equipment

Refurbished Equipment Fueling Services Market

Demographic Factors Favor Growth

Evolving Role of In-House Service Departments: A Concern

Reimbursement Policies Affect Market Prospects

Stable or Falling Repair Rates Influence Revenue Growth



3. MEDICAL IMAGING EQUIPMENT SERVICES: AN OVERVIEW

Introduction

Types of Services

Site Planning, Installation & Training

Repair Services

Maintenance Services

Preventive & Corrective Maintenance

Electrical Safety Checks

Software Upgrade

Other Services

Types of Vendors

OEMs

Other Service Providers



4. AN OUTLINE OF GLOBAL MEDICAL IMAGING EQUIPMENT MARKET

Imaging Equipment: A Critical Segment in the Healthcare Technologies Sector

List of Modalities by Type

Advanced Modalities and Basic Modalities

Key Trends in the Global Medical Imaging Market

Growing Need for Medical Diagnostic Equipment, Outside Western World

Healthcare Providers Seeking Newer Cost-Effective Methods

Cost Related Issue of Electronic Technology Used for Diagnostic Purposes

Upgradation of Existing Imaging Equipment

Competitive Landscape in Imaging Medical Equipment Market

Imaging Equipment

A Brief Overview

X-Ray

Computed Tomography System (CT Scanner)

Ultrasound

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Nuclear Medicine

Gamma Camera

PET



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Hitachi Establishes Hitachi Healthcare America Corporation

Royal Philips Snaps Up Spectranetics

Toshiba Medical Systems to Rename Itself as Canon Medical Systems

Resilience Capital Partners Establishes Innovatus Imaging

GE Healthcare Inaugurates Repair Operations Center in Wisconsin

Jordan Health Products Rebrands Itself as Avante Health Solutions

Quality Medical Opens New Service Center in Georgia

Health Management Company of America Acquires Radwell

Vital Images Acquires Karos Health

RTI Electronics Collaborates with BC Group International

BBS Medical Partners with Imaging First

Transtate Equipment Collaborates with Jordan Health Products

FUJIFILM Forms Strategic Alliance with Renovo Solutions

Varex Imaging Acquires Medical Imaging Business of PerkinElmer

Siemens Healthcare Rebrands itself as Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare to Relocate Corporate Headquarters to Chicago

HMCA Acquires Turnkey Services of New York, TK2 Equipment, and Yonkers Diagnostic

Hitachi to Acquire Majority Stake in Kurt & Kurt

Hitachi to Acquire Mitsubishi's X Radiation Therapy Equipment Business

Higa Acquires Majority Stake in Biomedicale

Siemens Healthineers Snaps Up NEO New Oncology

Philips Spins Off Lighting Division to Focus On Healthcare Business

Jordan Health Products Acquires Pacific Medical

Jordan Health Products Snaps Up Oncology Services International

Toshiba Medical Systems Acquires Medical Imaging NI

CapMed Takes Over Lighthouse Medical Imaging

Canon Acquires Toshiba Medical Systems

Royal Philips Snaps Up Volcano

BC Technical Takes Over Legacy Medical Imaging

BC Technical Takes Over MagnaServ Enterprises

HRH and GE Launch Managed Equipment Service

BC Technical Takes Over Ohio Valley Systems

Pantheon Acquires IBSL

MESA Group Acquires Sigil

BC Technical Takes Over Atlas Medical Technologies

Richardson Electronics to Acquire IMES



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Agfa HealthCare NV (Belgium)

Althea Group (Italy)

Medical Equipment Solutions and Applications Sagl (Switzerland)

Aramark Corporation (USA)

BC Technical, Inc. (USA)

Esaote S.p.A (Italy)

Fonar Corporation (USA)

GE Healthcare (USA)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Hologic, Inc. (USA)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd. (Korea)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 35 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 46)

The United States (27)

(27) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (13)

(13) Germany (1)

(1)

The United Kingdom (3)

(3)

Italy (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (8)

(8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rscfk4/medical_imaging



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716