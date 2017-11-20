Richmond, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2017) - Stina Resources Ltd. (CSE: SQA) (OTCQB: STNUF) (FSE: 01X) (the "Company" or "Stina") is pleased to announce that it in the final stages of negotiating a research agreement with the University of Calgary.

The research conducted by the University of Calgary will focus on vanadium redox flow batteries and the production of vanadium electrolytes. The first stage will involve the development of a battery stack based upon the technological specifications provided by the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory ("PNNL"). "We chose the University of Calgary because they already have worked with vanadium flow battery technology and they will deliver practical research within a short time-frame," said Brian Stecyk, President & CEO of Stina.

PNNL is the research leader in vanadium flow battery electrolytes and vanadium flow batteries. This initiative is part of their effort to commercialize the scientific technology they have developed. PNNL, operated by the Battelle Memorial Institute, is a scientific research complex located in Richland, Washington and owned by the US Department of Energy.

The development of a battery stack at the University of Calgary will permit evaluation of various vanadium electrolytes and, in particular, those involving vanadium from Stina's Bisoni McKay vanadium deposit in Nevada.

"Vanadium flow batteries are rapidly becoming one of the main electrical storage technologies for grid-storage. According to the US Department of Energy, there are already 59 installations worldwide. Stina has vanadium resources in Nevada and the University of Calgary's practical research will help us reach our long-term vision of being a vertically integrated producer of vanadium electrolytes," said Brian Stecyk, President & CEO of Stina.

About Stina Resources Ltd.

This research supports Stina's long-term objective of becoming North America's first vertically integrated producer of vanadium electrolyte for the energy storage industry.

Stina has significant indicated and inferred vanadium resources (NI 43-101 compliant) at its Bisoni Mckay property in Nevada. Unlike most other vanadium deposits where vanadium is inter-mingled with other metals such as iron or uranium, the Bisoni McKay property contains pure vanadium in carbonaceous shale.

Stina is dedicated to increasing shareholder value through exploration and development of their vanadium resources and converting the vanadium into vanadium electrolyte for the energy storage market.

For further information, please contact:

Brian Stecyk, Director, President & CEO

Telephone: 1-800-882-3213

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements are discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedar.com. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.