Bitcoin.com Wallet Hits 500,000 Users

Bitcoin.com announced today that the Bitcoin.com Wallet has been used to create more than half a million Bitcoin wallets. Launched just three months ago as a software fork of BitPay's Copay wallet, the Bitcoin.com Wallet has quickly become one of the most popular cross-platform software wallets for users of Bitcoin Legacy (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). With the new Bitcoin.com wallet, users can purchase bitcoins, send and receive the decentralized currency, and store their digital asset with confidence. Users can verify the code and download the clients via Github. The Bitcoin.com wallet is available for Mac, Windows, Linux, andAndroid and iOS mobile applications. Download a wallet for your operating system today!

"Attaining five hundred thousand users on a product that's barely three months old is a significant milestone for our company," said Bitcoin.com CEO Roger Ver. "We look forward to continuing such rapid growth in the coming year."

This achievement comes as Bitcoin.com prepares to roll out a major update to the wallet. The new update will support such features as shared multisignature wallets for Bitcoin Cash, automatic sweeping of BCH from Bitcoin private keys, and deriving BCH and BTC wallets from the same seed phrase.

Founded in 2015, Bitcoin.com is the foremost online web portal for Bitcoin information and related services. Bitcoin.com is growing immensely with many feature services and a lot of cryptocurrency content for both newcomers and veterans in this space. We have a vast array of educational sources, a wiki, bitcoin-related news, casino games, and so much more. The website features a news section, educational resources, Bitcoin mining services, a discussion forum, and a games section.

