AI Technology to Enhance Business Deals in Imprima's Virtual Data Rooms

AMSTERDAM, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A new partnership between Imprima and ZyLAB will offer customers advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools to accelerate preparation of all-important virtual data rooms (VDRs) for merger and acquisition (M&A) and real estate deals

Artificial intelligence is paving the way for quicker, more organised M&A deals, as the partnership between industry-leading virtual data room provider Imprima and AI experts ZyLAB demonstrates.

With access to the latest technology through the ZyLAB ONE AI platform, a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for eDiscovery, it will be easier than ever for customers to build a VDR for M&A or real estate transactions, for a capital raising process, a private equity portfolio, or even to prepare for an IPO.

The partnership represents a unique combination of expertise in the virtual data room field - ZyLAB's 30-year background in eDiscovery has now been brought to bear on M&A and real estate due diligence through Imprima's market-leading VDR software.

The AI platform allows users to automatically collect, shift and filter agreements from non-agreements, analysing and classifying individual documents to provide immediate insight into contractual obligations, risks and opportunities. By analysing the content of documents before these are uploaded into the VDR, deal risks can be identified and resolved before, as well as during, due diligence.

Documents can be quickly organised in the structure required for the deal process, with commercially sensitive and privacy related information automatically redacted or anonymised as necessary.

"Whether you are preparing a VDR for merger and acquisition due diligence or conducting any other kind of complex corporate transaction, you want to make sure that the process is fast, secure, cost-effective and stress-free," says Johannes Scholtes, Chief Strategy Officer at ZyLAB.

"By complementing Imprima's highly secure VDR and dedicated services with ZyLAB's AI technology, Imprima's customers can prepare faster, better and more cost effectively than with any other solution on the market."

"Just as Imprima's VDR technology, ZyLAB's AI technology is second to none. We are making use of ZyLAB's head start in AI, gained though their extensive experience in eDiscovery, to provide tools that have been proven to really be effective to the M&A and RE community," says Pieter van der Made, Chairman of Imprima.

About Imprima

Imprima is the leading data room provider, handling over $1 trillion-worth of transactions in over 160 countries. We have built up a highly impressive customer base of high-profile corporations, financial institutions and advisors. Our clients rely on us when the stakes are high because we have the most secure, reliable and easy-to-use data room in the industry.

Our expertise is founded on our 15-year experience with VDRs, as one of the pioneers in the field. The security of business-critical information is in our DNA, and today we apply this to our market-leading data rooms, the Imprima-VDR

About ZyLAB

Over the past 30 years, ZyLAB has closely worked with corporations, law firms and governmental agencies to deal with regulatory requests, high frequency eDiscovery, M&A, contract discovery and review, FOIA and Public Records Requests, investigations and audits.

ZyLAB's integrated and customer centric approach to eDiscovery has resulted in a scalable, proven, and defensible, award winning eDiscovery platform to quickly and easily get control of vast amounts of data and tackle today's eDiscovery and information governance challenges. ZyLAB's products are trusted by Fortune 1000 companies, government agencies, courts, regulatory agencies, and law firms worldwide and has nearly 10,000 installations and 2 million users.