LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/20/17 -- Player's Network, Inc. (OTCQB: PNTV), a diversified holding company, today announces it has reached an out of court settlement of its lawsuit against Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA).

In early 2014 Players Network filed a complaint against CMCSA, which has been recently settled, the terms of which are confidential, and puts an end to the dispute over Players Network's Vegas On Demand Television Network.

PNTV was a pioneer in the creation of Vegas On Demand which was one of the first independently owned VOD networks on CMCSA's Video On Demand platform and ran from April 2004 through November 2015. The Vegas Gaming and Lifestyle Network also gained distribution on virtually every major cable network, OTT and Satellite platforms including, but not limited to; DirecTV, Dish, AT&T U-verse, Verizon Fios, HULU and Google Video.

"Despite this lawsuit, we were grateful for the opportunity to expand our programming and create a better business model for monetizing digital, interactive networks," said PNTV CEO Mark Bradley. Bradley continued "this experience pushed us to reinvent our self as a company, and expand our platform and technology in a way that I believe will become the standard and outperform any new network in both viewership and revenues."

Michael Berk, Board Member and Chief Creative Officer states; "I believe the business model we developed for our new networks will change the way new networks are developed and specifically how they conduct their business models."

About Player's Network (PNTV)

Player's Network is a diversified company operating in media and cannabis markets. PNTV owns approximately 89% of Green Leaf Farms Holdings, LLC (Green Leaf Farms), which holds cultivation and production license(s) awarded by the state of Nevada that caters to the 52 million visitors where recreational Marijuana has been approved. The Cultivation License enables Green Leaf Farms to grow medicinal and recreational marijuana, and the Production License enables it to create extracts for use in cartridges, oils and edibles. WeedTV.com is positioning itself to become the ultimate resource/destination for those interested in the Marijuana Lifestyle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

