BEVERLY HILLS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/20/17 -- Reign Sapphire Corp. (OTCQB: RGNP) ("Reign" or the "Company"), a direct-to-consumer, custom branded jewelry company, today announced that the Company will change its name to Reign Brands Corporation (OTCQB: RGNP).

The reasoning behind the board's decision to effect a name change was that the board believed that the name change would more accurately describe the expanded business of the Company from our previous sole focus on millennial targeted, sapphire jewelry.

The Company now wholly owns and operates 4 distinct niche brands:

1. Reign Sapphires: a millennial targeted, sapphire jewelry brand.

2. Coordinates Collection: customized and inscribed with location coordinates of life's special moments.

3. Le Bloc: classic customized jewelry.

4. ION Collection with Jen Selter: recently announced athleisure jewelry brand.

Reign Ventures is the company's joint venture platform for investment in, and development of, jewelry technology related products.

The Company's strategy is to use one in-house fulfillment, customer service and marketing apparatus for a number of distinct brands.

Further details on our business strategy may be found in our investor presentation, press releases and SEC filings.

About Reign Sapphire Corporation:

Reign Sapphire Corp. (OTCQB: RGNP) http://www.reignsc.com is a Beverly Hills-based, D2C branded and custom jewelry company with three niche brands: Reign Sapphires: ethically produced, millennial targeted sapphire jewelry, Coordinates Collection: custom jewelry, inscribed with location coordinates commemorating life's special moments, and Le Bloc: classic customized jewelry and recently announced athleisure jewelry brand ION Collection by Jen Selter.

