FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/20/17 -- SanSal Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("SanSal Wellness" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: SSWH), a vertically-integrated agribusiness focused on producing full spectrum natural phytocannabinoid-rich industrial hemp extracts, today provided shareholders and the investment community with an update detailing its world-class management and operations team.

"SanSal Wellness is definitely not your every-day average cannabis company run by a group of inexperienced cannabis enthusiasts," stated Alexander M. Salgado, CEO and co-founder of SanSal Wellness. "The SanSal management and operations team brings together the very best professional talent available from agribusiness, hemp cultivation, finance, and sales and marketing. This emphasis on solid professional management will enable SanSal to continue producing the very best full spectrum natural phytocannabinoid-rich industrial hemp extracts."

Since its inception in 2013, SanSal Wellness has assembled a team of highly qualified, proven professionals from both within and outside the hemp industry, providing a valuable spectrum of successful business, finance, agriculture, laboratory, production, sales and marketing experience. Key members of the SanSal Wellness management and operations teams, include:

Alexander M. Salgado (Co-founder and CEO) has more than 25 years of executive management, agribusiness, and certified accounting experience. Prior to founding SanSal Wellness, Mr. Salgado was the President of Protex Investment Group LLC, a real estate acquisition and management consultation company, and also CEO of IXE Agro USA, focused on the growing, marketing, shipping and selling of fresh produce throughout North and South America. As CEO of FB Foods, Inc. from 2001 to 2006, a national distributor of pre-packaged meal-kits, he established distribution to over 12,000 grocery stores nationwide, including Wal-Mart, Kroger, Safeway, Food Lion and Publix. Mr. Salgado has been a board licensed Certified Public Accountant since 1990. Since January 2000, Mr. Salgado has been the President of Alexander M. Salgado, CPA, PA, an accounting, tax and consulting firm located in Miami, Florida. Prior to founding such firm, Mr. Salgado was a partner with the accounting firm of Mallah, Furman & Company located in Miami, Florida, from 1996 to 2000. From 1992 to late 1995, he was employed as the senior tax accountant and tax manager with the firm of Madsen, Sapp, Mena, Rodriguez & Company, a full-service accounting firm located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Prior to that, he was employed as a tax accountant and senior tax accountant with Deloitte, Haskins & Sells in its Fort Lauderdale office from 1988 to 1992.

Erduis Sanabria (Co-founder and Executive Vice President) has more than 15 years of sales, operations and executive management experience having owned various businesses, including a diamond and watch trading company, an automotive dealership, and various real estate holdings. Mr. Sanabria focuses his time on the production and grow operations of the company, ensuring the standards on which he co-founded the Company are not only met but exceeded.

Rianna Meyer (Vice President of Operations), an original team member of the Company, has overseen the successful growth of the SanSal Wellness team and expanding operations with her valued practicality, common-sense thinking, and attention to detail. Ms. Meyer's daily operations responsibilities include overseeing the cultivation team, laboratory technicians, and overall production of company product. To achieve this, Ms. Meyer relies on her vast experience created through years of military service, financial industry and compliance related experience. Upon moving to Pueblo over three years ago, she successfully created her own consulting firm and assisted many cannabis licensees with compliance and other industry related matters. With her passion to help others, Ms. Meyer saw an amazing opportunity with SanSal Wellness to be a pioneer within the industrial hemp industry. As an active member in the Colorado hemp growing community and involvement in many local and national groups, her drive to educate the public and create awareness for the industry go hand in hand.

James Owen Miller II (Grow Manager) has been the Grow Manager for SanSal Wellness since 2016. Mr. Miller is a highly accomplished master grower with extensive experience in building, running and maintaining large scale marijuana and hemp cultivation facilities, including but not limited to, developing and maintaining grow house procedures and protocols, working with contractors and architects in the design of such facilities, and managing building processes. In 2004, James became one of the youngest in the State of Colorado to gain a caretaker license for growing medical marijuana and has been cultivating marijuana for patients ever since. Through his extensive experience, Mr. Miller has mastered all advanced forms of marijuana cultivation for large scale application with emphasis in naturals, hydroponic and aeroponic cultivation. Mr. Miller is also skilled in advanced techniques of propagating clones, and is familiar the different genetic expirations of the marijuana plant for breeding new resin profiles.

Alexander M. Salgado, concluded, "We are very proud of each member of our management and operations team and would like to recognize their contribution to our success to date. I am confident that this talented group will continue to deliver strong results and advance our strategic growth plan for the benefit of all our SanSal customers and stakeholders."

About SanSal Wellness Holdings, Inc.

SanSal Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: SSWH) is focused on producing superior quality, whole-plant, broad spectrum phytocannabinoid hemp oils and extracts. SanSal Wellness currently operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

For additional information, visit www.sansalwellness.com

