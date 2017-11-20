VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - November 20, 2017) - Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation ("APC" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: APC) (FRANKFURT: 0E8) a biotechnology company focused on developing superior targeted protein therapeutics, is expanding the collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) and receiving support from its Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to conduct key steps in development of APC's novel technology.

Using a critical method for biotherapeutic protein characterization, encouraging data has been generated from the previously announced collaboration between the NRC and APC, which supports APC's ability to label antibodies site-selectively. In this methodology signals were found to be strongest in parts of the antibody that implicate a single specific site as having a high level of conjugation. The NRC results strengthen the observations by APC from two independent lines of evidence that conjugation occurs in such a region. The new program will expand on the work to develop and characterize Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) made using APC's technology and expedite the Company's efforts to develop our own product pipeline to take into clinical trials.

"We are delighted to have the National Research Council of Canada as a development partner for our ADCs," commented Randal Chase, CEO of Advanced Proteome Therapeutics. "The next project we will undertake with them will expedite and fund our product development efforts, building value in our technology and company."

APC and the National Research Council will conduct the development under the NRC IRAP's R&D Certificate program, which will fund 75% of the work done by the NRC on behalf of Canadian biotechnology companies.

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation is developing a proprietary technology to directly target cancerous tumors and avoid destroying normal cells. This type of agent is capable of greater potency, higher specificity and lower toxicity than other therapies that can also attach healthy cells. The Company is working to streamline the process by which these agents are prepared, which to date, has been extremely cumbersome, limiting their potential.

