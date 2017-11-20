Agreement allows TV Catarina to tap into Intelsat's global distribution network to reach audiences in the Brazilian southern state of Santa Catarina

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, announced that Brazilian regional television broadcaster, TV Catarina, is the latest television programmer to join Intelsat 14, the company's new video neighborhood covering the Latin America region.

Under the previously announced multi-year agreement, TV Catarina will use C-band satellite services on Intelsat 14 in Santa Catarina, a state in southern Brazil, to support the distribution of television programming to UHF retransmission sites. TV Catarina is a TV Bandeirantes affiliate, and one of the main regional broadcasters in Brazil.

"When our customers watch programming on TV Catarina, they receive content that is informative and entertaining, with a signal quality that is clear and reliable," said Renato Frassetto, TV Catarina's Technical Coordinator. "Intelsat's satellite services have a long history in the Latin America region, which means the company truly understands our market. As the latest television programmer to join Intelsat 14, we are benefitting from the reach and high performance of this video neighborhood optimized for high-definition programming which delivers broad coverage in Brazil and reaches millions of viewers in the region."

Intelsat 14, located at 315° East, expands Intelsat's media distribution leadership in the region, joining Intelsat 11, Intelsat 21 and Intelsat 34 content owners' premier choice for distributing top-tier sports, entertainment, news, and education programming to more than 93 million viewers. Intelsat currently delivers 77 of the 100 most watched channels in the region.

"This new collaboration opens the door for TV Catarina to distribute high-quality, regional programming using an efficient network infrastructure that is cost-effective, reliable and flexible," said Carmen Gonzalez-Sanfeliu, Intelsat's Managing Director, Latin America and Caribbean Sales. "Intelsat 14 is a great demonstration of our commitment to developing powerful neighborhoods that enable our customers to reach broader audiences with premium content."

