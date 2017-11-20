Company to showcase modern commerce solutions for pricing

PROS (NYSE: PRO), a cloud software company powering the shift to modern commerce, today announced it will take center stage at the upcoming twelfth European Pricing Platform Conference. The company also plans to showcase its modern commerce solutions for pricing, including Guidance, Control and Opportunity Detection.

The conference, which attracts participants from across the United Kingdom and the European continent, will be held Nov. 29-30 at The Hotel in Brussels.

Alex Smith, PROS Director of Customer Value, will deliver a presentation and also participate in an industry roundtable. Smith works with PROS global customers to ensure they capture, measure and quantify their success:

In his presentation Measuring Success and Value Add is a Critical Part of Your Digital Pricing Transformation Smith will underscore the importance of effective success and value measurement in today's rapidly changing digital environment. Pricing professionals will better understand how they can capture their value potential and quantify successes as part of the wider change-management process. Smith will show participants how to design and execute a value-capture plan, including best practices on measurement and communication.

"With the increasing velocity of digital transformation, companies in every European country are looking to enhance their selling strategies," said Virginie Dupin, PROS Vice President of Marketing for EMEA and APAC. "Companies are grappling with how to create frictionless, personalized experiences for their customers, which requires speed, precision and consistency across their channels. Alex Smith will showcase how companies are able to take a strategic approach that drives revenue and profit potential."

