Blood Collection Market set for 5.5% CAGR Explosive Growth to 2022 led by North America - ReportsnReports

Blood collection market is projected to reach $ 10.59 billion by 2022 from $ 8.10 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of various diseases, rising number of surgeries, and growing number of accidental and trauma cases are fueling the demand for blood collection products. However, the high cost associated with automated blood collection devices is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

On the basis of product, the market is broadly segmented into blood collection tube, needles and syringes, blood bags, blood collection device, and lancets. During the forecast period, blood collection devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Growth in the blood collection devices segment is driven by the growing prevalence of blood disorders, increasing demand for plasma from biopharmaceutical companies for plasma fractionation, and rising demand for apheresis & whole blood collection devices in blood banks in emerging countries.

The major market players in the Blood Collection market are BD (US), Medtronic (US), and Terumo (Japan), Haemonetics (US), Fresenius (Germany) Nipro Medical (US), Kawasumi Laboratories (Japan), F.L. Medical (Italy), Greiner Holding (Austria), and Grifols (Spain).

By method, the market is classified into manual blood collection and automated blood collection. The automated blood collection segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for safer procedures to withdraw and separate blood components for transfusion; availability of advanced blood collecting products; and the rising demand for plasma by biopharmaceutical companies.



From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on qualitative data, market size, and growth of various segments and subsegments, competitive landscape, and company profiles. The qualitative data covers various levels of industry analysis such as market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). The report also offers market sizes and data on the growth of various segments of the industry. It focuses on emerging and high-growth segments, and high-growth regions. The competitive landscape covers growth strategies adopted by industry players in the last three years.

The company profiles comprise basic views on key players in the blood collection market and the product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by market players to maintain and increase their market shares in the near future. The above-mentioned market research data, current market size, and forecast of future trends will help key players and new entrants to make necessary decisions regarding product offerings, geographical focus, change in approach, R&D investments for innovations in products and technologies, and levels of output to remain successful.

