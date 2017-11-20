sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,688 Euro		+0,067
+2,56 %
WKN: A2DMQY ISIN: CA22717L1013 Ticker-Symbol: 7CI 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CRONOS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CRONOS GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,54
2,688
12:26
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CRONOS GROUP INC
CRONOS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CRONOS GROUP INC2,688+2,56 %