Rosetta Genomics Ltd.: Rosetta Genomics Provides Update on RosettaGX Reveal

Continued ramp in samples processed and record commercial collections put RosettaGX Reveal on $4 million annual run rate

Independent clinical data in support of the competitive performance of the Reveal assay in classifying indeterminate thyroid nodules were presented at the American Society of Cytopathology Annual Scientific Meeting

PHILADELPHIA, PA and REHOVOT, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2017 / Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROSG), a genomic diagnostics company that improves treatment decisions by providing timely and accurate diagnostic information to physicians, provides an update on the clinical and commercial progress for RosettaGX Reveal™ ("Reveal"), the Company's proprietary, thyroid microRNA classifier for classifying indeterminate thyroid nodules ("ITN"). Reveal is a first-of-its-kind assay offering testing from a routinely prepared cytology slide that analyzes the exact cells used to make the original ITN diagnosis.

The Company reports that Reveal revenues for the month of October 2017 of approximately $330,000, represent nearly a $4 million annual revenue run rate. The ramp in revenues can be attributed, in part, to record commercial collections that were driven by increased sample volumes and higher per claim payments. The record monthly revenue in October follows on the heels of record third-quarter revenue of approximately $860,000 in Reveal revenues, which was more than three times Reveal revenue booked for the third quarter of 2016 and a 24% increase compared with Reveal revenues in the prior quarter.

In addition, favorable data from a new independently-conducted study comparing Reveal with another marketed molecular test for classifying ITNs were presented at the recent American Society of Cytopathology ("ASC") Annual Scientific Meeting that took place from November 10-13, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona.

In the comparative study titled, "Utilization of Direct Smears of Thyroid Fine Needle Aspirates for Ancillary Molecular Testing: A Comparison of Two Proprietary Testing Platforms," investigators reported that Reveal "demonstrated a specificity of 86%, which is higher than the industry reported value of 72%.[1] In comparison, the other product showed a specificity of 71%."

"We are especially pleased to note the increasing revenue and enhanced commercial collections for Reveal, particularly when recently reported revenue data showed a year-over-year decline in revenue for the current market-leading ITN classification assay," noted Kenneth A. Berlin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rosetta Genomics.

"The new data presented at ASC add to the growing body of clinical data demonstrating Reveal's superior performance in classifying ITNs compared with a number of the other testing platforms on the market. Reveal's comparatively high specificity and high negative predictive value allow the assay to identify a large number of patients with truly benign ITNs and may help prevent up to 75% of unnecessary thyroid surgeries. We believe these performance advantages, combined with Reveal's convenience, continue to strongly resonate with clinicians, allowing us to win business from the competition and to expand Reveal sales into the substantial part of the market that remains untapped.

"Reveal is a truly differentiated assay being promoted in an established $350 million U.S. market that has substantial room for further penetration. The expanding body of data in support of Reveal's superior performance will enhance our efforts to increase demand for, and secure additional reimbursement and access to, Reveal, which we believe will transform thyroid cancer diagnosis to benefit patients, physicians, and payers," added Mr. Berlin.

About Rosetta Genomics

Rosetta is pioneering the field of molecular diagnostics by offering rapid and accurate diagnostic information that enables physicians to make more timely and informed treatment decisions to improve patient care. Rosetta has developed a portfolio of unique diagnostic solutions for oncologists, urologists, endocrinologists, cytopathologists and other specialists to help them deliver better care to their patients. RosettaGX RevealTM, a Thyroid microRNA Classifier for classifying indeterminate thyroid nodules, as well as the full RosettaGX® portfolio of cancer testing services are commercially available through the Company's Philadelphia, PA- and Lake Forest, CA-based CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified labs.

