Professional Headsets Yield Progress by Improving Office Concentration and Productivity

Market grows 7.5 percent year over year, with $1.7B in 2016 revenue, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The professional headset market will continue to experience steady growth rates due to the evolution of software-based communications and collaboration services. Furthermore, the need to improve worker productivity in open office spaces will also produce increases driven by a new generation of binaural stereo headsets, with best-in-class noise cancellation technologies to enhance concentration and productivity. Software-as-a-service and device-as-a-service markets will also find future growth, which will allow professional headset vendors to generate additional revenue streams via subscription models.

Frost & Sullivan's Digital Transformation analysis, Growth Opportunities in the Global Professional Headset Market, Forecast to 2023, finds the professional PC USB and UCC headset category grew at a notable 22.3 percent in 2016. The global professional headset market includes corded and cordless headsets used in conjunction with enterprise endpoints integrated with the rest of the enterprise communications infrastructure (premises-based time division multiplexing [TDM] and internet protocol (IP) platforms and/or hosted/cloud-based TDM/IP telephony services).

"The professional headset market is becoming considerably competitive with multiple vendors expanding their product line to offer a broad portfolio of solutions. To capture higher customer mindshare, vendors must innovate on their value proposition in terms of technologies, pricing, and product support," said Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst Alaa Saayed.

Additionally, professional headset adoption is hindered by several factors: the high cost of advanced professional headsets, which restricts sales among price-sensitive customers; the use of other types of headset alternatives, including consumer-grade headsets and mobile Bluetooth headset products, which curtails the overall market opportunity for professional-grade headsets; and tight IT budgets, coupled with challenging economic environments in different regions of the world, which deters overall demand for professional headsets.

Key highlights include:

Software Communications and Collaboration Services : Software communications and collaboration services have not only evolved over the years, but have also been redefined in terms of functionality, form factor, and overall business model.

: Software communications and collaboration services have not only evolved over the years, but have also been redefined in terms of functionality, form factor, and overall business model. Headsets as Concentration Enablers : Noisy offices can considerably reduce productivity, increase stress, lower job satisfaction and employee morale. Noise cancelling headphones with active noise control is one way to mitigate this issue.

: Noisy offices can considerably reduce productivity, increase stress, lower job satisfaction and employee morale. Noise cancelling headphones with active noise control is one way to mitigate this issue. Shift to Cordless Endpoints : An increase in mobile products, wireless technologies and wearables is gradually leading to a cordless society.

: An increase in mobile products, wireless technologies and wearables is gradually leading to a cordless society. Device and Software-as-a-service: The as-a-service trend is spreading further to more extensively affect device manufacturers and their strategies.

"Evolving trends, such as the uptake of wearables in the enterprise space, the increasing use of data analytics in the office, and the advancement of the Internet of Things will offer considerable future growth opportunities for the professional headset market if leveraged correctly," said Saayed.

Growth Opportunities in the Global Professional Headset Market, Forecast to 2023 is part of Frost & Sullivan's Mobility - Cloud & Communications Growth Partnership Services program.

Growth Opportunities in the Global Professional Headset Market, Forecast to 2023

