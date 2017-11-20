Imagination TV, Inc. Begins New Affiliate Sales Program

CASPER, WY / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2017 / Imagination TV, Inc. (OTC PINK: IMTV) is pleased to announce its new affiliate program with VaporNation, a California based retailer specializing in vaporizers & accessories.

Juan Areco, CEO of Imagination TV, Inc., states, "We are happy to establish our new affiliate relationship with VaporNation. Their brands, service, and professionalism are consistent with what Imagination TV stands behind. Our central focus is to open our MJBBB.Org site to business owners, organizers, and service providers to expand our footprint in the cannabis industry. It is our goal to use this affiliate program to drive immediate revenue for the company."

Imagination TV, Inc. invites all CannaBusinesses who are interested in listing on MJBBB.Org to send requests to investors@imaginationtv.co or reach out via social media: @ImaginationTVCo on Twitter or @CannaBusinessBureau on Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements, including whether we are able to generate immediate revenue from the affiliate program referred to above. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Contact:

Email: investors@imaginationtv.co

Phone: (307) 201-0602

SOURCE: Imagination TV, Inc.