Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2017) - Advantagewon Oil Corp., (CSE: AOC) (OTC Pink: ANTGF) (the "Corporation", "Advantagewon") is very pleased to report that it has settled a claim that Advantagewon previously made against a former US based officer of the Corporation, and in doing so the Corporation has acquired among other benefits an additional 8.38% working interest in the Lerma Lease. This working interest was also supposed to increase to 17.25% after AOC reached 115% payout on Lerma.

As a result of this acquisition AOC now has a 100% working interest and a 73% net revenue interest in the Lerma Lease.

The Lerma Lease currently has potential for oil production from multiple formations including the Austin Chalk, the Buda, and the Anachaco formations. These formations have been produced in nearby wells with significant success. AOC completed a recompletion in the Austin Chalk on one of the three wells on the lease in September and have now completed equipping the well and brought in temporary electrical power to produce the well and evaluate results.

About Advantagewon Oil Corp.

Advantagewon is focused on building consistent cash flow from low cost, low risk oil wells in the State of Texas. AOC applies specialized expertise to increase oil recovery from 10-15% to up to 75% for each well. Once the enhanced recovery strategy is successfully applied, AOC will repeat the process throughout the oil pool to maximize output and minimize cost and risk. For more information please visit www.aoc-oil.com

