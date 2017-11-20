

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures fell Monday as the dollar rallied on political turmoil in Germany.



Chancellor Angela Merkel's fragile leadership position is risked by her inability to form a coaltion over the weekend.



Meanwhile, officials reportedly think the horrible Keystone pipeline spill could take months to clean up, putting the controversial project in jeopardy.



WTI light sweet oil was down 31 cents at $56.25 a barrel.



Markets are looking ahead to OPEC's big meeting in Vienna November 30. The cartel may announce the extension of its supply quota program with Russia.



