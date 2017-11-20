PHCC Concludes 3rd International Primary Care Conference With a Look into the Future

DOHA, Qatar, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dr Mariam Abdulmalik, managing director of PHCC opened the last day of the 3rd International Primary Care Conference with a keynote address on "Building blocks for Primary Health Care (Dynamic Transformation) a studied approach through PHCC healthcare journey. The presentation underlined the position of primary care as the first step to healthcare in the Qatar Health System.

It identified present essential milestones for PHCC:

PHCC Diamond Accreditation

National patient survey -with 70% satisfaction

80% of the National Primary Health Strategy achieved thus far

Over 240 clinic and consultation rooms provided

8529 patients served daily

1,250 225 registered patients

Over 6000 staff

Dr Abdul Malik reaffirmed that in order to continue this successful journey, there will be a focus on leadership, training & learning, joint collaborations in healthcare, a shared objective in vision and of course the government's unwavering support to primary care will ensure that primary care plays a leading role in the health system.

The presentation also highlighted PHCC's vision for 2022, underlining:

Accessible, timely high quality, comprehensive services for all communities

Easy access to health information and advice

Reduced variability in quality of care and improved patient experience

All patients to have a named family physician and access to a trained health team that provides appropriate level of advice, diagnosis and treatment, with continuity of care across the health system and coordinated services

Greater use of information and technology to improve health care

Expansion of health services delivered in primary care led community settings

Patients routinely share decision with their physician and health centers

Greater community driven services

Expanded, skilled and resilient and adaptable workforce

Dr Abdul Malik commented, "This year's conference has undoubtedly given us all a lot to think about, we celebrate what has already been achieved in primary care but more importantly it has presented a great stage for us to look forward to the future. Our commitment to primary care, takes into consideration the lessons learnt, the global challenges presented, the knowledge and experience shared in the past 3 days, which has further inspired our vision to ensure that we have an excellent functional health systems with highly experienced and motivated health personnel.

This has been a great opportunity for us to share with our international colleagues Qatar's legacy to promote the health and wellbeing of people through the provision of outstanding healthcare services.

2017 has been an important year for PHCC, we are right in the middle of significant milestones, the previous strategy set the foundation of primary care and now going forward the 2018 - 2022 National Primary Care Health Strategy will focus on delivering health outcomes, advocating health promotion and preventative care and continuing to place a great emphasize on primary care as the first step to healthcare. Our direction will be result focused with clear targets to enable us to effectively and confidently deliver better outcomes on health population."

The 3rd Day of the conference featured keynote speaker Prof Lord Darzi, Vice Chair of the Board of Governors of Sidra and a Member of the Qatar Foundation Advisory delivering a key note on innovation in Primary Care & Community Services.

He commented "Primary care plays a pivotal role in connecting and supporting communities to enhance health and well-being. An integrated, digitally wise cross-disciplinary primary health centre connected to a broader community network can offer more than just a medical service, but a broader holistic lifestyle with enhanced consistency and coordination in health management. Under Dr Abdul Malik's leadership, PHCC has achieved remarkable transformation in primary care Qatar; I would like to congratulate her and her team for this enormous effort."

The day session and workshops focused on Health Promotion & Disease Prevention as well as Education, Training & Capacity building

Sheikh Dr. Mohamed Al Thani, Director of Public Health Department Ministry of Public Health delivered a session on Achieving Healthier Communities; he commented, "The role of Primary care is critical to Qatar Health System,Primary Care have presented a great platform to share knowledge and inspire development"

For the closing remark Dr Mariam Abdul Malik said "I would like to take this opportunity to thank our renowned leadership, Her Excellency Dr Hanan Al Kuwari for supporting us to position Primary Care as the first step to healthcare.

"I would like to thank our esteemed strategic partner, Hamad Medical Corporation for their expert contribution and ongoing collaborations.

"Of course, our official sponsors Qatar National Bank and Ooredoo for their unwavering support, and I would like to congratulate the world leading exhibitors that have joined us and presented exciting showcases, and innovative displays for our guests and visitors to enjoy."

