LA JOLLA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/20/17 -- AV1 Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: AVOP), a publicly traded investment and holding company, today announces that the Company's minority-owned subsidiary, Intelligent Lighting Solutions, Inc., by virtue of its certification as a "Small Business Owned" company in the State of California, has successfully landed an additional order for cutting-edge lighting fixtures at a State of California Prison. These custom lighting solutions will serve to illuminate and protect the facility's perimeters.

By securing this additional order, the Company is solidifying its relationship with the facility by demonstrating its ability to provide excellence in products and customer service.

"We are very pleased to have been engaged by the State of California to bring our progressive LED technology to a state facility. We were diligent to discover the spectrum of needs for this facility, and detail our innovative equipment system accordingly. The ultimate goal is to capture the complete lighting retrofit of the entire facility, which would be a substantial order for Intelligent Lighting Solutions," states AV1 Group Chief Executive Officer Bryen Beglinger.

AV1 Group expects that this purchase order with the State of California will serve as a catalyst that enables the Company to pursue similar, additional opportunities in the future.

"We are seeing incredible traction in the LED lighting space and expect to continue receiving deals of this nature going forward," says Beglinger.

About AV1 Group, Inc.

AV1 Group, Inc. is a publicly traded investment and holding company established to identify, secure, and monetize emerging growth companies, technologies and ecommerce businesses positioned for exponential growth. The Company seeks to discover inspired entrepreneurs with revolutionary concepts which can make a substantial footprint in markets that the Company believes to have considerable growth potential. AV1 Group's comprehensive business model also includes a division which delivers internally created projects that are poised for revenue generation, and a platform enabling the Company to develop embryonic stage subsidiaries under one umbrella, bringing a spectrum of backgrounds to the table, and thus providing a significant resource of experience, knowledge and expertise to every venture. AV1 Group explores every opportunity to help each sector exceed their revenue goals while building close, active working relationships, preparing each respective division to be a robust competitor in their chosen markets.

