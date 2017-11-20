SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/20/17 -- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), a leading omni-direct lifestyle company, today announced it has closed the acquisition of the assets of Future Global Vision.

Future Global Vision was formed in March 2013 by Raul Serrano and his team to help people achieve health and personal growth. They have a strong presence in Mexico and are expected to be helpful in future expansion into Latin America. Along with a hydrogen based nutraceutical product, Future Global Vision brings with them a new product vertical to Youngevity with their fuel additive product line. Their EF products improve fuel efficiency and power in engines for personal vehicles, large trucks, and boats.

Steve Wallach, Chairman and CEO of Youngevity stated, "We are very pleased to have completed the acquisition of Future Global Vision. This new member of the Youngevity family of brands brings attributes intended to complement the Youngevity opportunity. With distributors in several Spanish speaking countries and a market appropriate line of fuel additives, this integration should strengthen our position in Latin America. "

"With the closing of this transaction," said Dave Briskie, President and CFO of Youngevity International, "Youngevity continues our targeted expansion efforts focused on fortifying our position in various, already opened or planned to open, international markets. The Future Global leaders are eager to seek to expand their reach by leveraging our platform, which features a wide range of products and new markets in which they can now capitalize."

Raul Serrano, Future Global Vision President and Founder is equally pleased with joining Youngevity, stating, "From the moment I met with Steve Wallach and the team at Youngevity, I felt like I found a home for my company. We share a culture of generosity and professionalism that makes this merger an easy fit for us. Our organization is excited to take advantage and become a part of the unique omni-direct platform that Youngevity is building around the world."

About Youngevity International, Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company -- offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, Youngevity offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. The Company was formed in the course of the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution® Coffee Company (now part of the company's food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For investor information, please visit ygyi.com. For general information on products and services, please visit us at youngevity.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

