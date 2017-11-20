TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/20/17 -- Newly elected federal New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh will address delegates at the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) 14th Biennial Convention, November 20-24.

"We are excited to have the leader of the NDP, on the heels of his monumental first-ballot election victory, join us at the convention," said OFL President Chris Buckley. "OFL delegates know that our political engagement is going to push the province, and the country forward for worker's rights. I look forward to hearing from Jagmeet Singh."

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. Where: Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, Toronto Ontario Speaker: Jagmeet Singh, Leader, New Democratic Party

Founded 1957, the OFL represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter. This year, the OFL proudly celebrates 60 years of solidarity.

