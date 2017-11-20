Global Inflatable Packaging Market: Players Vie to Expand Product Portfolio to Strengthen Position - Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global inflatable packaging market is highly fragmented with a few dominant players that collectively hold a small share in the market, states Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new report. Large players are increasingly collaborating with small ones to expand their service capabilities and product portfolio, which is helping to make the business landscape somewhat consolidated.

Key players operating within the inflatable packaging market include: Smurfit Kappa Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Pregis Corporation Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, FROMM Packaging Systems Inc., Automated Packaging Systems Inc., Macfarlane Group plc, Polyair Inter Pack Inc., Inflatable Packaging Inc., Omniverse Foster Packaging Group Advanced Protective Packaging Ltd., Aeris Protective Packaging Inc., Free-Flow Packaging International Inc., A E Sutton Limited, Easypack Limited, Uniqbag Lp, Green Light Packaging Ltd., and Airpack.

The TMR report estimates the global inflatable packaging market to register a CAGR of 6.0% between 2017 and 2025. At this pace, the market which stood at a valuation of US$1.95 bn in 2016 will become worth US$3.1 bn by the end of 2025.

Among the key material type segments, PE segment dominates with a little more than 50% share vis-Ã -vis revenue in the global inflatable packaging market. The LDPE sub-segment of PE material type segment is anticipated to rise at a healthy CAGR of over 6.8% by value between 2017 and 2025. In terms of packaging type, bubble wraps accounts for more than two third of market share by value. Geography-wise, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge lucrative registering the leading CAGR of 8.6% over the 2017-2025 forecast period.

Attributes of High Protection of Fragile Goods against Shocks Favors Adoption

The exponential growth of the global protective packaging market which is estimated to be worth more than US$20 bn is having a positive impact on the global inflatable packaging market. Inflatable packaging is a type of flexible packaging solution that is used to stabilize and secure products during transit. Inflatable packaging is preferred by product manufacturers, retailers, and logistics service providers for attributes of high protection against shocks at relatively low cost. Apart from this, environment friendly characteristics of inflatable packaging over other bulkier alternatives such as paper cushioning and loose-fill peanuts is stoking growth of this market. In addition, the shock absorption capability of inflatable packaging provides a high level of protection which in unequalled to what is provided by other protective packaging solutions. Inflatable packaging is often considered superior to packaging manufactured of moulded pulp, corrugated paperboard, or moulded foam.

The other advantages of lightweight inflatable packaging include reduced quantity of material needed leading to reduced shipped costs. This is because inflatable packaging solutions fill the large voids without increasing the overall weight of the package. Inflatable packaging solutions such as air cushions and bubble wraps are easy to use, and can be inflated directly which eliminates the need of sealing. This helps in reducing labor cost considerably.

Exponential Growth of Online Retail Channel a Boon for Market

Globally, the number of internet users is increasing resulting in increasing preference of online retail channel. The delivery of goods however requires foolproof packaging to safeguard against damage during handling and shipping. This is significantly benefitting the inflatable packaging market.

The data and information presented is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled "Inflatable Packaging Market (Material Type- PE (LDPE and HDPE), PA, and PET; Packaging Type - Bubble Wraps (High Grade, General Bubble Wraps, Low or Limited Grade, and Temperature Controlled), Inflated Packaging Bags, and Air Pillows; End-use - Personal Care and Cosmetics, Healthcare, Homecare, Automotive and Allied Industries, Electrical & Electronics, E-commerce, Shipping and Logistics, and Food & Beverages) - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2017-2025."

The global inflatable packaging market is segmented as follows:

By Material Type

PE LDPE HDPE

PA

PET

Others

By Packaging Type

Bubble wraps High Grade General Bubble wraps Low or limited grade Temperature controlled and others

Inflated packaging bags

Air pillows

By End Use Type

Personal care and cosmetics

Healthcare

Homecare

Automotive and allied industries

Electrical & electronics

E-Commerce

Shipping and logistics

Food & beverages

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East and Africa (MEA)

