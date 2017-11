Luxoft Holding, Inc (NYSE:LXFT), a global IT service provider, today announced that it will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences:

Tuesday and Wednesday, November 28 and 29, 2017

Evgeny Fetisov, Chief Financial Officer, and Tracy Krumme, Vice President, Investor Relations, will be conducting one-on-one meetings at the UBS Global Emerging Markets One-on-One Conference in New York, NY.

Thursday, November 30, 2017

Evgeny Fetisov, Chief Financial Officer and Tracy Krumme, Vice President, Investor Relations, will be presenting and conducting one-on-one meetings at the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Technology, Media Telecom Conference in Scottsdale, AZ.

The Company's presentation is scheduled to take place at 12:00 PM EST/10:00 AM MST. A webcast of the presentation will be located here and will be accessible for 180 days following the event.

Tuesday and Wednesday, December 5 and 6, 2017

Michael Friedland, Group Chief Operating Officer, Evgeny Fetisov, Chief Financial Officer, Przemyslaw Berendt, Vice President, Global Marketing, and Tracy Krumme, Vice President, Investor Relations, will be conducting one-on-one meetings at WOOD's Winter in Prague Emerging Europe Conference on Tuesday and Wednesday, December 5 and 6, 2017 in Prague, Czech Republic.

About Luxoft

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) is a global IT service provider of innovative technology solutions that delivers measurable business outcomes to multinational companies. Its offerings encompass strategic consulting, custom software development services, and digital solution engineering. Luxoft enables companies to compete by leveraging its multi-industry expertise in the financial services, automotive, communications, and healthcare life sciences sectors. Its managed delivery model is underpinned by a highly-educated workforce, allowing the Company to continuously innovate upwards on the technology stack to meet evolving digital challenges.

Luxoft has more than 13,000 employees across 42 offices in 21 countries within five continents, with its operating headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release of Luxoft Holding, Inc ("Luxoft") contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business and financial condition, as well as the results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are subject to, without limitation, the risk factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Luxoft's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2017 and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission by Luxoft. Except as required by law, Luxoft undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this news release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All trademarks are recognized and are the property of their respective companies.

