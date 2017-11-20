sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

44,659 Euro		+5,418
+13,81 %
WKN: A1W1QF ISIN: VGG572791041 Ticker-Symbol: MZE 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
LUXOFT HOLDING INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LUXOFT HOLDING INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,598
46,112
14:43
44,95
46,25
14:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LUXOFT HOLDING INC
LUXOFT HOLDING INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LUXOFT HOLDING INC44,659+13,81 %