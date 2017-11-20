Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market 2016-2024 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Aggressive Aircraft Financing Schemes by Banks and Discounts on Cash Purchases

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Commercial Aircraft Leasing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Commercial Aircraft Leasing in US$ and Units by the following Types:

Long Haul & Medium Distance Aircraft

Regional/Short Haul Aircraft

The report profiles 119 companies including many key and niche players such as:

AerCap Holdings N.V. ( Ireland )

) ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company KSCP ( Kuwait )

) Aviation Capital Group Corp. ( USA )

) Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd ( Ireland )

) BBAM Aircraft Leasing & Management ( USA )

) BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc. ( USA )

) BOC Aviation Limited ( Singapore )

) Boeing Capital Corporation ( USA )

) Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd. (UAE)

GE Capital Aviation Services ( USA )

) Macquarie Aircraft Leasing Services ( Ireland )

) SMBC Aviation Capital ( Ireland )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW & OUTLOOK

Aviation Industry

A Rudimentary Overview

Aircraft Leasing

A Prelude

Opportunity Indicator:

Key Rationale for Airline Operators to Opt for Leased Aircraft

Conserving Capital

Flexibility in Fleet Maintenance

Tax Benefits

Serving Immediate Operational Needs

Risk Mitigation

Leasing

Currently the Best Financing Option Available for Aircraft Deliveries

Market Overview

Outlook



2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Healthy Commercial Aerospace Outlook Drives Demand for Leased Aircraft

Growing Middle Class Population to Drive Air Travel

Opportunity Indicator:

Continued Rise in Number of LCCs to Boost Aerospace Activity, Bodes Well for Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market

Opportunity Indicator:

Improvement in Trading Activity to Fuel Demand for Leased Freight Aircraft

Opportunity Indicator:

International and Domestic Independently Analyzed in Billion Freight Ton Kilometers for the Years 2010, 2013 & 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developing Countries

The Current Hotspots for Growth

Sale and Leaseback to Benefit Airlines and Lessors

New Generation Aircraft Increase Leasing Activity

Fuel Costs

the Major Driver

Lower Maintenance Costs Drive Airlines to Embrace New Aircraft

Customer Preferences Drive Airlines to Embrace New Aircraft

Demand for Leasing Narrow Body Aircraft Continues to Remain High

Regional Jets Market

A Review

Leasing

Not a Mainstay in Regional Jets Market

Access to Credit

A Key Defining Factor in the Industry

Aircraft Leasing Companies to Bank on Capital Markets for Funding

Operating Leases to Score Over Finance Leases

Risks and Challenges

High Dependency on Passenger Traffic

Payment Defaults

Lease Convergence Project

Depreciation of Aircraft Value

Aggressive Aircraft Financing Schemes by Banks and Discounts on Cash Purchases

A Competitive Threat

Reclaiming Aircraft

Stable Return on Investment Prospects Attract New Market Participants



3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Structure

A Fairly Consolidated Industry

Rise of the Asian Giants

Key Market Share Findings



4. AIRCRAFT LEASING - A REVIEW

Introduction

Aircraft Leasing

Aircraft Owned or Leased

Key Advantages of Aircraft Leasing

Aircraft Leasing Services

Structure of Aircraft Leasing

Process of Aircraft Leasing

Fundamental Strategies Adhered by Lessors

Classification of Aircraft Leasing

Classification based on Ownership

Finance Lease

Operating Lease

A Comparison between Operating Lease and Financial Lease

Criteria for Determining the Type of Lease

Bargain-Purchase Option

Economic Life

Recovery of Investment

Accounting Treatment for Capital and Operating Lease

Classification based on Services

Wet leasing

Dry Leasing

Classification based on Type of Aircraft Leased

Long Haul & Medium Distance Aircraft

Long Haul Aircraft

Medium Distance Aircraft

Regional/Short Haul Aircraft

Slot Swaps



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

DAE and Vueling Sign Lease Agreement for Two Airbus A320 Aircraft

GIC Acquires Minority Stake in BBAM

DAE Acquires AWAS

SMBC Delivers Second Airbus A350 XWB to Asiana Airlines

AerCap and Air Transat Sign Lease Agreement for 10 Airbus A321neo LR Aircraft

FLY Acquires New Aircraft

AerCap Signs Lease Agreement for 2 Airbus A321 LR Aircraft with Primera Air

Monarch Leases 13 Boeing 737 MAX-8 Aircraft from BOC Aviation

AerCap and Neos Sign Lease Agreement for 2 Boeing 737 AX Aircraft

GECAS and West Atlantic Sign Lease Agreement for 4 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters

Corrum Capital Acquires Stake in Wings Capital Partners

Philippine Airlines and SMBC Aviation Sign Lease Agreement for 2 Airbus A350-900 XWB Aircraft

BOC Aviation Adds First Airbus A320NEO Aircraft to its Fleet

ACG and Interjet Sign Lease Agreement for 10 Airbus A320 Family Aircraft

ACG and EL AL Israel Airlines Sign Lease Agreement for Boeing 787 Family of Aircraft

AerCap and Austrian Airlines Sign Lease Agreement for Boeing 777-200ER Aircraft

AerCap and Germania Sign Lease Agreement for Airbus A319 Aircraft

AerCap and Wamos Air Sign Lease Agreement for Airbus A330-200 Aircraft

BOC Aviation Signs Purchase-and-Leaseback Agreement with Turkish Airlines for Boeing 777-300ER Aircraft

CIT Divests Commercial Aircraft Leasing Business to Avolon Holdings

Vietnam Airlines Leases 6 New Airbus A321neo Aircraft from ACG

ACG Signs Sale and Lease-Back Agreement for 10 New Airbus A320-200 Aircraft with Jetstar Pacific

ACG and LOT Polish Airlines Sign Lease Agreement for 3 New Boeing 787-9 Aircraft

AerCap and Loong Air Sign Lease Agreement for 20 New Aircraft

Chorus Aviation Establishes New Aircraft Leasing Company, Chorus Aviation Capital

SMBC Aviation Capital Completes Delivery of Last Aircraft to Volaris

AVi8 Air Capital Commercial Aircraft Leasing Company Launched

SMBC and Jeju Air Sign Lease Agreement for 4 Boeing 737-800 Aircraft

BOC Aviation and Juneyao Airlines Sign Lease Agreement for 5 New Airbus A321-200 Aircraft

SMBC Aviation Signs Lease Agreement with Ural Airlines for Airbus A320-200 Aircraft

AerCap Delivers First of Seven Airbus A320neo Aircraft to Volaris

ALAFCO Acquires Nine Aircraft from GECAS

ALC Places Order for 6 New Boeing 737-8 MAX Aircraft

Bohai Financial Acquires 45 Aircraft from GECAS

ACG, Chow Tai Fook and NWS Holdings Establish New Aircraft Leasing Joint Venture

ALAFCO and Aegean Airlines Sign Sale and Leaseback Agreement for New Airbus A320-200 Aircraft



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 119 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 122)

The United States (62)

(62) Canada (6)

(6) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (31)

(31) France (2)

(2)

Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (8)

(8)

Rest of Europe (19)

(19) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)

(Excluding Japan) (10) Middle East (6)

(6) Latin America (2)

(2) Africa (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rxwz33/commercial





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716