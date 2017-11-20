Global Flow Sensors Strategic Business Report 2017 - Annual Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2024

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Flow Sensors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for United States, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Flow Sensors in US$ Million.
The report profiles 109 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ABB (Switzerland)
- Analog Devices Inc. (USA)
- Emerson Electric Co. (USA)
- First Sensor AG (Germany)
- Gems Sensors & Controls (USA)
- Gill Research & Development Ltd. (UK)
- Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
- Keyence Corporation (Japan)
- Meggitt PLC (UK)
- Omron Corp. (Japan)
- Posifa Microsystems, Inc. (USA)
- Robert Bosch GmBH (Germany)
- Sensirion AG (Switzerland)
- SICK AG (Germany)
- Siemens AG (Germany)
- Thomas Products Ltd. (USA)
- UTC Aerospace Systems (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. SENSORS INDUSTRY: AN INTRODUCTORY PRELUDE
Market Structure
Industry Consolidation: A Perennial Trend
Competitive Structure
Distribution Plays a Pivotal Role
E-Commerce and Sensor Distribution
Advanced Technologies Involved in Sensors Market
Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS)
Fiber Optic Technology
Magnetic Sensors
Electromechanical Sensor Technology
Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor Sensors
Key Statistical Finding
2. FLOW SENSORS: MARKET OVERVIEW & TRENDS
Flow Sensors Market: A Primer
Assessing the Impact of Recent Past Economic Upheavals on Flow Sensors Market
Market Growth Tested Between 2011-2014
Growth Momentum Improves in 2015 & Beyond
Improvement in Global GDP Performance to Benefit Market Growth
Key Macro Statistical Data
Market Outlook Looking Into the Crystal Ball
Developing Markets to Boost Market Prospects
Conventional Technologies Lose Share to Modern Technologies in Flow Sensors Market
Flow Sensors Experience Steady Growth on Account of Diverse Novel Applications
Healthy Outlook for Flow Meters to Benefit Demand for Flow Sensors
Opportunity Indicator
Strong Replacement Demand to Fuel Growth in the Market
Key Challenges
Intense Competition & Falling Prices Erode Profit Margins of Manufacturers
Low Level of Innovation & Lethargic Product Development Activity
A Major Challenge
Competition
What Does It Take to Compete in the Marketplace?
Review of Select Product Markets
Air Flow Sensors Market
Key End-Use Applications
Automotive Mass Air Flow Sensors Market Holds Strong Growth Potential
Ultrasonic Flow Meters Gaining Ground for Natural Gas Measurement
3. KEY END-USE MARKETS FOR FLOW SENSORS
Diverse End-Use Applications of Flow Sensors
Automotive Industry
A Major Application Area for Flow Sensors
Opportunity Indicators
Process Industries Offer Plenty of Opportunities for Flow Sensors
Rising Population & Ensuing Focus on Water Security to Benefit Demand for Flow Sensors in the Water and Wastewater Treatment
Petrochemical & Chemical Processing Industries Offer Plenty of Opportunities
Despite Volatility in 2014 & 2015, Oil & Gas Industry Continues to be a Major End-Use Market
Optimizing Energy Consumption in Industries: A Key Growth Driver for Flow Sensors
Drones
Warming Up for High Potential Applications
Key Sensor Technologies for Industrial Drones
Innovative Flow Sensor for Factory Automation industry
Expanding Application Possibilities Augurs Well for the Market
Towards Better Flow Sensors
Miniaturized Flow Sensors Grow in Popularity
Smart Flow Sensors Gain Market Acceptance
Wireless Flow Sensors: A Potential Opportunity
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Sensors: A Definition
Flow Sensors: An Introduction
Types of Flow Sensors and their Applications
Magnetic Flow Sensors
Mass Flow Sensors
Vortex Flow Sensors
Ultrasonic Flow Sensors
End-Use Applications
Process Control Industry
Other Application Areas
Application Markets for Flow Sensors
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES
Cole-Parmer Introduces Masterflex Ultrasonic Flow Sensors
Denso to Introduce Energy Eye Heat Flow Sensor
IDT Enhances Sensor Line with MEMS-based Flow Sensor Modules
em-tec Introduces Multiple Monitoring & Standalone Flow Sensor System
Belimo Unveils Complete Line of Sensors
Kyocera Introduces Smallest Optical Blood-Flow Sensors
Sensirion Unveils Proximal Flow Sensor
Sensirion Introduces Differential Pressure Sensors
Sensirion Launches SFM3300-D
MEMSIC Unveils MFC2030 Bi-Directional Flow Sensor
Keyence Releases FD-Q Clamp-On Flow Sensor
Sensirion Unveils LD20-2000T Flow Sensor
Sensirion Launches LPP10 and LPG10 Liquid Flow Sensor Series
Sentronics to Unveil FlowSonic Fuel Flow Sensors
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Spica Inks Cooperation Agreement with FT Technologies
Mouser Inks Distribution Agreement with MEMSIC
Freeman Technology Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Lenterra
Digi-Key Electronics Signs Sales Agreement with Sensirion
Sensirion Develops LS16 Liquid Flow Sensor
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 109 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 151)
- The United States (53)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (10)
- Europe (80)
- France (6)
- Germany (30)
- The United Kingdom (18)
- Italy (2)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (23)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)
- Middle East (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6gjlbr/flow_sensors
