SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/20/17 -- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), the leading communications platform company, today announced Twilio Engage, a series of events focused on the future of customer engagement. Developers, business leaders, IT executives, and product managers alike will find a community at Twilio Engage to share, learn, brainstorm and code what the future of customer engagement looks like.

Engage will begin with a free morning session showcasing innovators building leading customer experiences. The afternoon will feature a $99 hands-on training for developers to learn how to build all things Twilio. The day will end with $BASH, an opportunity to mix and mingle and celebrate creative development. The inaugural Engage event will take place at the Public Hotel in New York City on Nov. 30, 2017. RSVP here.

When:

Thursday, Nov. 30, starting at 10 AM EST

Where:

Engage + Superclass at Public Hotel, 215 Chrystie Street, New York, NY

$BASH at MEET, 151 Bowery, New York, NY 10002

Schedule:

10 AM - 1 PM EST: ENGAGE

At this 3-hour event you will hear from Twilio experts, exchange ideas with other builders and learn best practices around customer engagement from customers including Crisis Text Line, National Debt Relief and Nomorobo. Twilio will share the company's vision for customer engagement, discuss recent research, and highlight how innovators in our community are thinking about engagement.

1 PM - 6PM EST: SUPERCLASS

Superclass offers an afternoon of hands-on training for developers to learn how to build on the Twilio platform. Twilio engineers will be on hand to help as you work through code challenges in Twilio Quest, our self-paced training video game. Learn more here.

6:15 PM - 8:15 PM EST: $BASH

Join us at $BASH, a celebration of creative development and a unique experience built by developers. Play games, collect tickets and win prizes!

Pricing:

ENGAGE Morning: Complimentary

Superclass Afternoon: $99

$BASH Evening: Complimentary

Twilio Engage NYC is the first of a series of events that will take place through 2018. More information and upcoming dates coming soon on www.twilio.com.

About Twilio

Twilio's mission is to fuel the future of communications. Developers and businesses use Twilio to make communications relevant and contextual by embedding messaging, voice, and video capabilities directly into their software applications. Founded in 2008, Twilio has over 900 employees, with headquarters in San Francisco and other offices in Bogotá, Dublin, Hong Kong, London, Madrid, Malmö, Mountain View, Munich, New York City, Singapore and Tallinn.

