PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/20/17 -- BeyondTrust, a leading cyber security company dedicated to preventing privilege misuse and stopping unauthorized access, today announced the hire of Paul Christman as vice president of federal sales. Mr. Christman is a nationally recognized expert in cyber security and mobility management, and has dedicated his career to supporting the missions of public sector organizations.

Mr. Christman will assume the responsibility of directing the sales and marketing of software and services that enable federal and civilian agencies to mitigate user-based risks arising from misuse of system or device privileges. In addition, he will oversee efforts to help federal agencies and defense contractors identify and remediate asset vulnerabilities often targeted by cyber-attackers.

"Christman's experience in government purchasing, contracting, consulting and software product marketing will bolster our federal sector efforts as we pursue this important market," said Brendan Evers, senior vice president of sales, Americas, at BeyondTrust. "Paul's expertise will help our public sector customers understand how BeyondTrust can help address the myriad of federal legislation and guidance needed to be successful and protect their networks."

Prior to BeyondTrust, Christman served in various roles at Quest Software where he was eventually promoted to manage all public sector sales, marketing, services and operations. In this role he managed business and channel development, and was in charge of both long-term growth as well as day-to-day customer relationships. Christman also held state and local government focused roles at VERITAS Software, Metiom, Microsoft and Lotus.

As the company expands its footprint in the Privileged Access Management (PAM) and Vulnerability Management (VM) markets Mr. Christman's exemplary track record of customer success will bolster the public sector team's sales efforts. Christman regularly speaks at leading conferences regarding the business of government and adoption of innovative technology.

"In 25 plus years of supporting public sector government customers and championing more effective results-driven technology transformations, it's apparent to me that BeyondTrust and I share the same belief in the importance of building high quality, customer focused solutions and providing public sector customers with innovative technologies that have impact," said Paul Christman. "BeyondTrust is delivering solutions that address the growing needs of their customer base and understand the success factors needed to grow within this important customer segment, and I'm excited to be part of this growing team."

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is a global information security software company that helps organizations prevent cyber attacks and unauthorized data access due to privilege abuse. Our solutions give you the visibility to confidently reduce risks and the control to take proactive, informed action against data breach threats. And because threats can come from anywhere, we built a platform that unifies the most effective technologies for addressing both internal and external risk: Privileged Access Management and Vulnerability Management. Our solutions grow with your needs, making sure you maintain control no matter where your company goes. BeyondTrust's security solutions are trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide, including half of the Fortune 100. To learn more about BeyondTrust, please visit www.beyondtrust.com.

Follow BeyondTrust

Twitter: http://twitter.com/beyondtrust

Blog: http://blog.beyondtrust.com

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/companies/beyondtrust

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/beyondtrust

For BeyondTrust:

Mike Bradshaw

Connect Marketing for BeyondTrust

P: (801) 373-7888

E: Email Contact



