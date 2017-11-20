DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/20/17 -- Victura Construction Group, Inc. ("VICT") (OTC: VICT), a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions within the construction industry, announces that the board has recently voted to amend the company's Articles of Incorporation with the State of Wyoming to reflect a substantial reduction of authorized shares from an unlimited amount to 500,000,000 shares. The company has also reduced the Issued and Outstanding by 67% from 272,989,421 to 90,639,023 shares issued and outstanding, respectively.

Said CEO Patrick Johnson: "We have decided to decrease the number of shares authorized as we believe a lower number of authorized shares and issued and outstanding will allow us to sustain a good stock price, while building a solid market cap for the company in the long term. As our share price stabilizes we will seek to make additional reductions to even further enhance Net Stock Holder Equity," said Johnson.

About Victura Construction Group Inc.

Victura Construction Group, Inc., (OTC: VICT), is a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions within the construction industry that service both residential and commercial sectors in new development and construction projects, restoration and re-build following any covered loss or catastrophic event and materials supply opportunities within the industry.

Victura operates with excellent business practices and management expertise, sound ethics, financial resources as applicable, and utilizes strategic industry relationships to help add to the success of any acquired company(s).

The company can be found at www.victuraconstruction.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.

