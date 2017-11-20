Anaqua expands in Asia with new Taiwan-based client

Anaqua, Inc., a leading provider of Intellectual Property (IP) management and analytics software and services, today announced that MediaTek has selected the ANAQUA platform to manage its IP activities, including the management of inventions and patents. Taiwan-based MediaTek is a global leader in the fabless semiconductor company market.

"This is a significant new partnership that strengthens our presence and reputation in the Taiwan market," said Karen Taylor, General Manager of Asia Pacific at Anaqua. "As we continue our growth in Asia Pacific, it's an honor to serve one of the leading IP-owning companies in Taiwan."

MediaTek is a market leader in developing tightly-integrated, power-efficient systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile devices, home entertainment, network and connectivity, automated driving, and IoT (the Internet of Things) products. The company enables more than 1.5 billion consumer products a year.

Prior to choosing the ANAQUA platform, the company relied on a self-developed system to manage its IP assets. After a comprehensive evaluation of many solutions, MediaTek selected Anaqua to be their partner as they continue to advance their position as a global semiconductor leader. Anaqua's flexibility and global community of top IP-owning clients were among the key advantages that influenced MediaTek's decision.

About Anaqua

Anaqua helps corporations and law firms turn intellectual property into competitive advantage. Its software platform combines insight from big data analytics with critical tools, best practice workflows and services into one efficient, intelligent environment that helps IP practitioners work more efficiently and make better decisions faster. Many of the best-known brands and most innovative products were conceptualized, evaluated, protected and monetized through the ANAQUA platform. Founded in 2004 by IP leaders from The Coca-Cola Company, Ford Motor Company and British American Tobacco, Anaqua is a privately held company headquartered in Boston (U.S.) and has locations across Europe and Asia. For additional information, please visit www.anaqua.com.

About MediaTek

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. The company is a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT (the Internet of Things) products. MediaTek's dedication to innovation has positioned them as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. They call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything they do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

