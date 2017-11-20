High-profile video service unveiled in Brazil offering subscribers a completely new experience powered by Massive AXIS platform

More access for subscribers with 5 devices already launched and 7 to follow

Studio content to reach larger, more engaged audiences with regularly adapted content and presentation

Massive Interactive has announced that Telecine Play has relaunched using the company's user experience platform, Massive AXIS. This one-of-a-kind software has been adopted to enable rapid changes to end user experiences, across all devices. Investing in this technology means that Telecine can now effectively engage and market to customers through an endless variety of user experiences that reduce churn and maximize end user value.

Telecine Play is available to almost 4.5 million Pay TV subscribers, who can access a set of over 1,500 movies from major international studios and from local Brazilian producers. The service can be accessed through PCs, smart phones, tablets, smart TVs and game consoles.

"Our customers want flexibility when it comes to where and when they choose to watch movies. Our new video service appeals to this growing need by empowering them to access the content they love, wherever and whenever, and from multiple devices," said Guilherme Saraiva, Technology Director at Telecine. "Massive's technology is integral to our new offering, enabling us to regularly adapt the overall experience for our audiences, helping them to easily discover new content as well as find their favorite films."

Alex Drosin, Chief Commercial Officer of Massive, said, "The Massive AXIS platform has unique functionality that we have leveraged in the deployment of Telecine Play. By centralizing presentation management and content scheduling, they now have the real-time control necessary to ensure that audiences are always given the most engaging experience across screens."

END

ABOUT MASSIVE

Massive's platform and solutions are trusted by leading telcos, broadcasters and content owners to present targeted OTT user experiences to their audiences. The Massive AXIS platform ensures that relevant content, promotions, offers and advertising are presented to each customer at a targeted time, and on the best device. Headquartered in London, with offices in New York, Sydney and Prague, Massive is used to operating in highly complex environments with customers such as AT&T, BBC, SKY, Telecine, YouView, Foxtel, Channel 5, Bell Media, Sony Pictures Television, DAZN, Deutsche Telekom, Pearl TV, Telstra, and Freeview.

www.massive.co

ABOUT TELECINE PLAY

Telecine Play is a Brazilian TV Everywhere service, available to customers who subscribe to Telecine's pay television movie channels. Subscribers can access on demand a set of over 1,500 movies from major international studios as well as from Brazilian producers, whenever and wherever they prefer. The service is available on PCs, smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and game consoles.

www.telecineplay.com.br

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171120005096/en/

Contacts:

MASSIVE PRESS CONTACT

James McFarland

Director of Marketing and Communications

james.mcfarland@massive.co

+44 7795 033 455

or

TELECINE PRESS CONTACT

Cristina Rio Branco

Palavra Assessoria em Comunicação

cristina@palavraonline.com

+55 21 3204-3124