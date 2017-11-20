Global Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market, 2016-2024 - Enabling Intelligent, Convenient, Virtual, Passive, and Continuous Healthcare Monitoring

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Wireless Health and Fitness Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices in Thousand Units by the following Segments:

Wireless Sports & Fitness Devices

Wireless Remote Health Monitoring Devices

Wireless Professional Healthcare Devices

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices: Enabling Intelligent, Convenient, Virtual, Passive, and Continuous Healthcare Monitoring

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Wearable Sports and Fitness Devices

Wearable Health Devices

Key Challenges Summarized

Wearable Sports and Fitness Devices

Wearable Health Devices

Convergence of Health and Fitness Devices with Information Technology Transform the Healthcare Industry

Wireless Healthcare Devices: Merger of Consumer Electronics with Professional Medical Equipment

Wearable Technology: Intertwined Closely with the Expanding Healthcare Delivery Model

Products and Apps that Integrate Data from Varied Sources: Future of Fitness and Health Tracking Devices

Despite Limitations, Myriad Health and Wellness Benefits of Wireless Healthcare Devices Drive Widespread Adoption

Personalized Health and Fitness

Enhanced Sleep Quality

Healthcare and Insurance

Affordable Helthcare

Preventive Healthcare

Chronic Disease Management

Healthcare Services Anytime Anywhere

Key Challenges with Regard to Use of Wireless- based Solutions in the Healthcare System

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Overall Medical Devices Industry

Future of Medical Devices is All About IT-Enabled Devices

3D Printing: A Boom for Medical Device Manufacturing

Partnerships with Experts Essential for Wireless Medical Devices Manufacturing

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets Dominate, while Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth



2. COMPETITION

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Marketplace: Intensely Competitive

Leading Wearable Health & Fitness Device Companies Worldwide

Fitbit: The Global Leader in Fitness Tracking Devices

Apple: Global Leader in the Smartwatches Market

Popular Wireless Health and Fitness Gadgets of 2016 & 2017

Wireless Health and Fitness Device Brands and their Key Features

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

Addressing Reliability Concerns of Data Generated by Wearable Devices: Need of the Hour

Batteries Continue to Follow the Same Design Evolution as the Wireless Device

Product Differentiation on the Rise

Strategic Alliances: The Way to Go

Increasing Functionality and Style Quotient in Fitness Bands

Overcrowding: Threat to the Fitness Market

Wearable Devices Become More Stylish and Fashionable

Healthcare IoT & Digital Healthcare: The New Frontiers to Conquer for Wireless Device Companies

Key Purchase Considerations for Wireless Patch

Quality and Quantity of Data

Compliance and Comfort

Selection of Material Used in Making the Wearable Patch



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Rapid Proliferation of Smart and Intelligent Wireless Health and Fitness Devices: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Smart Fitness Trackers: Integrating Intelligent Programs and Smart Sensors for Real-time Communication of Vital Metrics

Wireless Professional Healthcare Devices Revolutionize Consumer Healthcare in Hospital Settings

Urgent Need for Democratization of Healthcare Drives Demand for Mobile Health (mHealth) Devices

mHealth: A Key Enabler of Data Outside the Hospital Setting

Digital Communication within the Hospital Setting Account for Largest Share of the mHealth Platform

mHealth for Tagging Mobility Aids and Hospital Staff

Bright Future Projected for mHealth Devices

Growing Prominence of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics in Digital Health Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Growth

Penetration of Wearable Health Devices Fuels Demand for Healthcare Big Data Analytics

Booming Demand for Big Data Applications in the Healthcare Sector

Growing Data from Wearable Devices Prompts Enterprises to Redesign Information Infrastructures

Rising Need to Reduce Human Dependency and Human-Associated Errors Drives Prospects for Healthcare IoT

Low Cost, Wide Usage of Sensors, and Other Benefits Drive Robust Adoption of Healthcare IoT

Low Implementation Barriers

Entry of Big Players

Improved Risk Taking Capability

Securing Distinct Clinical Benefits

Key Challenges in the Adoption of Healthcare/Medical IoT

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Requiring Continuous Monitoring Benefits Market Expansion

Global Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) Prevalence and Wireless Devices for CVD Management

Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

ECG Monitoring Wearables

Global Diabetes Prevalence and Wireless Devices for Blood Glucose Monitoring

Wearable Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems (CGMS)

Wireless Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Monitors

Global Hypertension Prevalence and Wireless Devices for Blood Pressure Monitoring

Wireless Blood Pressure Monitoring

Wearable EEG Monitors

Wearables for Continuous Fetal Monitoring

Wearable Defibrillators

Smartphone Penetration & Declining Price of Connected Devices Drive Adoption of Health and Fitness Apps

Rising Importance of App Ecosystem

Wireless Home Healthcare Devices Market Offers Significant Prospects

Patient Monitoring Goes Wireless

Home Monitoring Device Market Set to Grow Rapidly

Remote Patient Monitoring Shows Promise in Enhancing Care Efficiency and Reducing Costs

Growing Need to Reduce Mortality and Morbidity Rates Boost Demand for Telemonitoring Devices

Wireless Devices Aids in Curtailing ER Visits

Immobile Patients to Gain from Increased Uptake of Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

Telehealth under Threat from Wireless Consumer Devices?

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Health and Fitness Issues: A Vital Growth Driver

Wireless Sports & Fitness Devices Continue to Witness Rapid Growth

Smartwatches: Intelligent Wrist Wear for Today's Health Conscious, Digital, and Connected Individual

Wireless Devices for Corporate Wellness Programs Offer Huge Untapped Market Opportunities

Increasing Obesity Levels Drives Strong Consumer Interest in Heart Rate Monitors

Compatibility with Multiple Operating Systems Make Bluetooth Smart and ANT+ the Dominant Technologies in Wireless Healthcare Devices

Bluetooth in Medical Devices

Bluetooth Smart: Bluetooth Low Energy Standard (BLE) that Empowers Wireless Devices

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population

Key Issues and Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Wearable Medical Devices

Ranking of Factors Restraining Wearables Purchase

Battery Life Limitations

Privacy Concerns

Design Issues



4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Select Futuristic Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Nex Modular Wristband

Sensoria Fitness Running System

Rufus Cuff

Spire

Zenytime

Thin Ice Smart Clothing

Soltrackr Wireless Device

Neuroon Sleep Mask

GOQii Digital Fitness Coaching

AIO Sleeve

Naked Fitness Tracker

Vessyl Smart Cup

Select Innovative Wireless Health and Fitness Solutions of 2016 & 2017

Innovative Wireless Health and Fitness Solution Brands and their Key Features

Select Innovative Health Trackers of 2016 & 2017

Adhesive Patch

Adamm Asthma Monitoring Device

iFertracker Fertility Tracker

Select Innovative Wireless Blood Pressure Monitoring Solutions of 2016 & 2017

Omron 10 Series Wireless Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

Withings Wireless Apple and Android BP Monitor

QardioArm BP Monitor

Withings Wireless BP Monitors

Wireless BP Monitor iHealth Feel

Fitbit BP Monitors

Blumio Armband to Track Blood Pressure

Smart Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor

SimpleOne: World's First Wireless, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Enabled Multi-Vital Diagnostic Device

SensoSCAN: A Wearable Wireless BP Monitoring Device

Personalized Smart System for BP Measuring

Upgraded & Stylish Wearable Wireless BP Cuff

CareTaker's cNIBP and Heart Rate Monitor

iHealth Portable Blood Pressure Monitors

Other Notable Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Launched in Recent Years

Runtastic Orbit

iHealth Smart Wireless Scales

iHealth Fitness Devices

LG Lifeband Touch Fitness Tracker

Ironman's Timex Sport

Garmin's Forerunner 920XT

Wahoo Fitness' TICKR Heart Rate Monitor

Magellan Echo Fit Sports Watch

TomTom Runner Cardio GPS

Sunnto Ambit3 Sport

Polar V800 Sports Watch

Garmin's Fenix 3

Mio Alpha Heart Rate Sport Watch

Smart Sock from Sensoria

runScribe

Nike + Sensor

Stryd

FitBit Surge

FitBit Charge

FitBit Charge HR

Misfit Shine Swarovski

Intelligent Asthma Management by Health Care Originals

Valedo Back Therapy

Quell Relief

HealthPatch MD

Proteus Digital Health's Helius

Chrono Therapeutics' Smart Stop

Google Smart Contact Lenses

Cloud DX's Vitaliti

iTBra by Cyrcadia Health

FreeStyle Libre System by Abbott Diabetes Care

Leaf Healthcare Ulcer Sensor

QardioCore

Embrace

Building Inter-Device Communications: The New Frontier in Technological Advancements



5. WIRELESS HEALTH AND FITNESS DEVICES OVERVIEW

Wireless Health and Fitness: A Prelude

Product Segments

Wireless Sports & Fitness Devices

Wireless Remote Health Monitoring Devices

Wireless Professional Healthcare Devices

What is Wireless Health?

Evolution of Wireless Health

Wireless Health Development with M2M Solutions

Value Chain in Mobile Healthcare

Available Wireless Medical Solutions

Wireless Standards for Medical Applications

ZigBee

Bluetooth

Broadband

Wireless Sensor Networks

Applications of Wireless Sensors for Enhanced Healthcare

Chronic Disease Monitoring

Personal Wellness Monitoring

Personal Fitness Monitoring



6. PRODUCT/SERVICE LAUNCHES

Polar Unveils Polar OH1 Optical Heart Rate Sensor

Samsung Introduces Two Fitness-Focused Smartwatches

Fitbit Unveils Health and Fitness Smartwatch, Fitbit Ionic

Suunto Unveils Spartan Sport Wrist HR Gold for Female Athletes

Polar Launches Polar A370 Fitness Tracker

Polar Unveils Polar M430

Polar Introduces GoPro Connectivity

STYR Labs Unveils Wireless Customized Nutrition Ecosystem

Polar Launches Polar M200 Waterproof GPS Running Watch

Polar Unveils Unique Cloud-Based Training System

Polar Launches Polar Balance

Under Armour to Introduce Fitness Gadgets



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Fitbit Partners with DexCom

Lumo Partners with Puma

Intelesens Taken Over by UltraLinq Healthcare

Intel Exits Smartwatch and Fitness-tracker Business

BioTelemetry Takes over LifeWatch AG

Jawbone Shuts Down Wearable Devices Business

GE Healthcare Takes over Monica Healthcare

Medtronic Partners with Fitbit

CRF Health Takes Over Entra Health

Philips Unveils Health Monitoring Devices

Toumaz Divests Sensium Healthcare

Nokia Takes Over Withings

VSee Partners with Arc Devices



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 130 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 142)

The United States (79)

(79) Canada (7)

(7) Japan (6)

(6) Europe (29)

(29) France (1)

(1)

Germany (6)

(6)

The United Kingdom (4)

(4)

Italy (1)

(1)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (16)

(16) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (18)

(Excluding Japan) (18) Middle East (3)

Companies Mentioned



Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc. ( USA )

) adidas AG ( Germany )

) Alive Technologies Pty. Ltd. ( Australia )

) Apple, Inc. ( USA )

) ASUSTeK Computer, Inc. ( Taiwan )

) Beurer GmbH ( Germany )

) Dexcom, Inc. ( USA )

) Entra Health Systems LLC ( USA )

) Fitbit, Inc. ( USA )

) Garmin Ltd. ( USA )

) GE Healthcare ( USA )

) Google Inc. ( USA )

) iHealth Labs, Inc. ( USA )

) Intelesens Ltd. (UK)

Isansys Lifecare Ltd. (UK)

LG Electronics Inc. ( South Korea )

) LifeWatch AG ( Switzerland )

) Medtronic plc ( Ireland )

) Misfit, Inc. ( USA )

) Motorola Mobility LLC ( USA )

) NeuroSky, Inc. ( USA )

) Nike, Inc. ( USA )

) Nokia Corporation ( Finland )

) Nonin Medical, Inc. ( USA )

) NUUBO Smart Solutions Technologies, SL ( Spain )

) Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Oregon Scientific, Inc. ( USA )

) Philips Healthcare ( The Netherlands )

) Polar Electro Oy ( Finland )

) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Sony Corporation ( Japan )

) Suunto Oy ( Finland )

) Under Armour, Inc. ( USA )

) Vital Connect, Inc. ( USA )

) Winmedical Srl ( Italy )

) Withings SA ( France )

) Xiaomi Inc. ( China )

