Natixis Global Asset Management today changed its name to Natixis Investment Managers to better highlight its multi-affiliate business model and the strengths the firm brings to its clients. Natixis Investment Managers offers investment solutions from high-conviction, high-active-share investment managers, while also providing evaluation and consulting support to help clients build portfolios to meet their long-term goals. Natixis Asset Management, a Paris-based affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, is also undergoing a rebranding exercise and will be renamed in 2018. All other affiliates of Natixis Investment Managers will retain their current brands.

In conjunction with its name change, Natixis Investment Managers is launching a new brand platform centered on Active Thinking?. Like Natixis' multi-affiliate investment model, which includes 26 specialized investment managers, the firm's Active Thinking? brand platform will illustrate how Natixis leverages many diverse views and challenges traditional ways of thinking in pursuit of the best portfolio solutions for clients. Active Thinking? also reflects Natixis' belief in the value that truly active management can bring to clients.

"Our new name and brand platform better showcase our business model and the value we bring to clients by offering leading active investment solutions combined with the research and consultation they need to build and manage their portfolios," said Jean Raby, CEO of Natixis Investment Managers. "Providing clients with access to a range of investment managers, each with its own unique process and culture, helps capitalize on the diverse and unconventional thinking that can lead to alpha generation."

To extend its multi-disciplinary approach to investment management, Natixis is also establishing the Natixis Investment Institute, which will build on the behavioral research of its Center for Investor Insight, the in-depth portfolio research and analytics of its Portfolio Research Consulting Group, and more generally its market trend analysis and forecasting to provide clients with an in-depth understanding of the relationships between investor sentiment and investment decision-making.

The Institute will take advantage of new developments in data analysis and visualization to study those relationships, leveraging its already existing data gathered over the past five years through 25 surveys with 50,000 respondents and more than 6,000 portfolios the firm has analyzed and the decades of experience in its strategy team to apply those discoveries to portfolio strategy. Widely recognized as a source of primary data and insights, Natixis Investment Managers' research is a reference for leaders from business, academia, public policy and media across the globe.

To more broadly demonstrate the power of harnessing diverse viewpoints to tackle critical issues, Natixis will introduce a new Exchange series at its Investment Forum events around the world. The Exchanges will feature experts from a wide variety of fields debating important topics that extend beyond investing. Natixis also will partner with key clients and influential institutions to bring Exchanges to other venues in order to share its multi-perspective approach with a wider audience.

Natixis Investment Managers serves financial professionals with more insightful ways to construct portfolios. Powered by the expertise of 26 specialized investment managers globally, we apply Active Thinking? to deliver proactive solutions that help clients pursue better outcomes in all markets. Natixis ranks among the world's largest asset management firms1 (€813.1 billion $961.1 billion AUM2

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is a subsidiary of Natixis. Listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, Natixis is a subsidiary of BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France. Natixis Investment Managers' affiliated investment management firms and distribution and service groups include Active Index Advisors;3 AEW; AlphaSimplex Group; Axeltis; Darius Capital Partners; DNCA Investments;4 Dorval Asset Management;5 Gateway Investment Advisers; H2O Asset Management;5 Harris Associates; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles Company; Managed Portfolio Advisors;3 McDonnell Investment Management; Mirova;6 Natixis Asset Management; Ossiam; Seeyond;7 Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; Vega Investment Managers; and Natixis Private Equity Division, which includes Seventure Partners, Naxicap Partners, Alliance Entreprendre, Euro Private Equity, Caspian Private Equity and Eagle Asia Partners. Not all offerings available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit the company's website at im.natixis.com.

Natixis Investment Managers includes all of the investment management and distribution entities affiliated with Natixis Distribution, L.P. and Natixis Investment Managers S.A.

Investing involves risk, including risk of loss. The ability of an active investment to achieve its objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager. There is no assurance that the investment process will consistently lead to successful investing. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Alpha is a measure of the difference between a portfolio's actual returns and its expected performance, given its level of systematic market risk. A positive alpha indicates outperformance and negative alpha indicates underperformance relative to the portfolio's level of systematic risk.

The Natixis Investment Institute integrates the global research efforts of Natixis Investment Managers, including insights on the capital markets, investor sentiment, and portfolio analytics.

1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2017 ranked Natixis Investment Managers (formerly Natixis Global Asset Management) as the 15th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2016.

2 Net asset value as of September 30, 2017. Assets under management ("AUM"), as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets and other types of non-regulatory AUM.

3 A division of Natixis Advisors, L.P.

4 A brand of DNCA Finance.

5 A subsidiary of Natixis Asset Management.

6 A subsidiary of Natixis Asset Management. Operated in the U.S. through Natixis Asset Management U.S., LLC.

7 A brand of Natixis Asset Management. Operated in the U.S. through Natixis Asset Management U.S., LLC.

