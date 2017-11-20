Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (MTIX) Lyxor ETF - EuroMTS Inflation Linked IG - Merger 20-Nov-2017 / 13:29 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Dear all, In order to improve economic efficiency and provide investors with an investment vehicle that is recognized internationally, Lyxor has decided to merge 2 ETFs, from a French SICAV fund "Multi Units France" to a Luxembourg SICAV fund "Multi Units Luxembourg". The funds will be merged at an exchange ratio of 1 for 1. You will therefore receive the same number of shares in the absorbing fund as you currently own in the absorbed fund. Each share class of this fund will be merged into an equivalent class (i.e. accumulation/distribution). When the sub-funds will be merged, the Absorbing fund will be listed on the same exchanges as the Absorbed Class on 24th November 2017 and will keep the same TIDM. Absorbed Absorbing Unit Class Unit Class (Until 23rd (From 24th November November 2017) 2017) ETF TIDM Trading NEW ISIN ISIN Name currency SEDOL LYXOR MTXX GBX BYWQQ27 FR0010028860 LU1650490474 EUROM TS ALL-M ATURI TY INVES TMENT GRADE (DR) UCITS ETF LYXOR MTIX GBX BD72HS6 FR0010174292 LU1650491282 EUROM TS INFLA TION LINKE D INVES TMENT GRADE (DR) UCITS ETF Prior to the above mentioned merger: - The aforementioned Absorbed fund will be delisted from trading on the London Stock Exchange and all other markets on which they are quoting on the close of 23rd November 2017 which will be the last trading day for the absorbed fund. - The Absorbing fund will be listed on the London Stock exchange on the open of business of 24th November 2017 and will keep the same TIDM than the former ISIN. ISIN: FR0010174292 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MTIX Sequence No.: 4892 End of Announcement EQS News Service 630941 20-Nov-2017

