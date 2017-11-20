MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/20/17 -- Management of SIRIOS (TSX VENTURE: SOI) provides an update on current diamond drilling program on the Cheechoo gold property, neighboring the gold mine Eleonore of Goldcorp at Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. As of now, twenty holes (#108 to 127) have been drilled for a total of 6,300 metres. Visible gold was observed in multiple spots in 15 out of 18 logged drill holes, confirming presence of coarse free gold, however grades will be confirmed by assay results. Core samples from the first nine holes are being assayed with results pending while the rest is being prepared and will be sent continuously to the laboratory.

Recent drill holes tested extensions of several high-grade gold intercepts in the tonalite on a 50-metre spacing pattern as well as the continuity of the gold intercept in the 2-2 mineralized trench that yielded 4 g/t Au over 22,6 metres(i). Furthermore, three deep holes were completed to test extensions of recently discovered significant gold grades at approximately 500-metre vertical depth (holes #82E and 98). (i)includes a 1.1 metre sample grading 112 g/t Au with grade cut to 50g/t Au.

Two drill rigs are currently operational on the property and Sirios plans to complete, at least, an additional 2,000 metres of diamond drilling before mid-December.

Drill cores are being sent to Rouyn-Noranda for sawing, sample preparation and assaying. Two drills are currently operational on the property. The time period to receive results is longer than expected as contractors performing core sawing and samples preparation are overloaded with numerous major drilling programs by other companies. It is the same situation for assaying laboratories.

Sirios owns the Cheechoo gold property which is located at Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, at 800 km north of Montreal and less than 10 km of the Eleonore gold mine of the producer Goldcorp, that began its production in 2015.

Dominique Doucet, Eng., Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, has prepared and verified the technical information of this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

